Garden Q&A: What month is best to plant summer bedding?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: What month is best to plant summer bedding?
Sun, 24 Apr, 2022 - 08:00
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

Is it to early for me to plant out summer bedding plants?

ANSWER

I do love a bit of enthusiasm in the garden, but it's still too early I would say. 

Summer bedding, normally used in beds, pots and containers, is a great way to introduce a splash of instant colour to the garden but these plants are frost-tender. 

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen
Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

All summer bedding plants, whether grown by yourself or sourced in a garden centre, are started as seeds sown indoors. 

Once germinated, these seedlings are kept under glass to develop into larger plants. 

Moving them out too early whilst there is still a risk of frost can lead to losing all of them. 

Whether you have grown them yourself or purchased from a garden centre, they will need to be “hardened off”. 

This means moving them out for a few hours daily over a week or so, allowing them longer outside each day. 

I wouldn’t start moving them out though until May brings warmer days and nights. After acclimatising them like this, they will be far more likely to survive once planted out.

More in this section

How a letter turned this Home of the Year into a Tardis for owner  How a letter turned this Home of the Year into a Tardis for owner 
Zero waste concept. Female hands holding vegan vegetables in cotoon reusable bag, glass jars with chickpea, lentils on dark slat How to do vegetable gardening the zero waste way
Kevin McCloud on low-carbon builds and green home tech  Kevin McCloud on low-carbon builds and green home tech 
<p>Aoife Rhattigan, right, with the DIY SOS team working on the Costello family's home in Santry, Dublin. </p>

'Working on a show like DIY SOS is a good judge of who to do business with'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices