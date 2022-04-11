Trend watch: How to branch out and make your Easter tree

The Easter tree is a new must-have, made from a foraged garden branch or sourced from an obliging hedgerow
Trend watch: How to branch out and make your Easter tree

TK Maxx’s selection is designed with a hand-painted look for hanging on a foraged tree branch. €5.99 each.

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 15:15
Carol O’Callaghan

The Easter tree — It's the new must-have. 

And the good news is, it's simple to make your own. 

You can easily create it from a foraged garden branch and sourcing what you need on your Easter holiday stroll. 

Add bunnies and baubles to decorate.

See our top picks here.

It wouldn’t be Easter without a bunny rabbit. This trio of vintage, Beatrix Potter-style baubles are from Homesense. €6.99.

These little fold-out decorations mix vintage style with on-trend cream, mocha and grey from www2.hm.com. €9.99 p/set of three.

TK Maxx’s selection is designed with a hand-painted look for hanging on a foraged branch. €5.99 each.

Marks & Spencer's heart decorations can be used for a celebratory occasions all year round, even to decorate napkin rings. €13 for three.

 

More in this section

The Great House Revival: Mill ruin turned into dream home The Great House Revival: Mill ruin turned into dream home
Easter tablescaping: 6 tricks to dressing the table for springtime celebrations Easter tablescaping: 6 tricks to dressing the table for springtime celebrations
Home of the Year 2022: Meet the seven finalists Home of the Year 2022: Meet the seven finalists
How to create a relaxing (Alamy/PA)

How to turn your garden into a spa sanctuary

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices