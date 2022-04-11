Trend watch: How to branch out and make your Easter tree

The Easter tree — It's the new must-have.

And the good news is, it's simple to make your own.

You can easily create it from a foraged garden branch and sourcing what you need on your Easter holiday stroll.

Add bunnies and baubles to decorate.

See our top picks here.

It wouldn’t be Easter without a bunny rabbit. This trio of vintage, Beatrix Potter-style baubles are from Homesense. €6.99.

These little fold-out decorations mix vintage style with on-trend cream, mocha and grey from www2.hm.com. €9.99 p/set of three.

TK Maxx’s selection is designed with a hand-painted look for hanging on a foraged branch. €5.99 each.

Marks & Spencer's heart decorations can be used for a celebratory occasions all year round, even to decorate napkin rings. €13 for three.