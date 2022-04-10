Peter Dowdall admires the shrubs and trees awakening this season

It's just so wonderful, admiring gardens throughout the land awakening with growth and colour as spring breathes new life into the landscape once more.

Hitherto, seemingly dormant trees and shrubs come alive overnight as the annual fanfare of foliage and flower explodes through the nodes and buds.

One that is particularly beautiful right now is

Amelanchier. This Snowy Mespilus is festooned with light and airy white petals, too numerous to put a number on, which all come together in masses of florets.

It’s one of, if not my number one, favourite of all the spring flowering trees, though I know I could well write that same statement for the pink and white cherry blossoms as soon as they begin their spring symphony.

The Amelanchier is just so fresh, pure, and simple looking; it’s a beauty to behold. Though, as with all natural beauties, it is ever-changing. Catch it in bloom as soon as it opens or you will miss it and it will be gone for another year. Whilst it stays in flower for weeks, it is really that first few days of flowering when it is at its very best.

Later in the year, once the flowers are long forgotten, the Amelanchier puts on a second, sensational, seasonal display as the foliage changes colour during the autumn.

Amelanchier lamarckii will reach between eight and 10m, meaning it will need a bit of space to mature, though it is a good tree for growing in a large pot if open ground is scarce or non-existent in your garden.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Grown as a multi-stem specimen, it won’t reach as high as 10m, though I would allow 3m to 5m for its spread in this case.

Amelanchier grandiflora Ballerina is slightly smaller in height, reaching about 6m-8m with similar, white flowers and copper-orange autumn foliage.

The variety Robin Hill will reach a similar height, but is quite different in habit. It has a more formal form, developing a broad, conical crown, whereas lamarckii and Ballerina are more informal in appearance. Robin Hill also produces white flowers, though they start off as pale pink, opening up from pink buds.

Amelanchier Obelisk has an even more definite habit. As the name suggests, it is a narrow, columnar tree, a substantially smaller specimen, it will only reach a height of about 3.5m-4m with a diameter of 1m or less.

Because of its relatively small overall size, its also perfect for growing in a pot or perhaps, somewhere that space is more limited, such as the side of a driveway or similar.

All Amelanchiers make good urban trees as they will cope well with pollution and they won’t upset paving or other hard surfaces nearby.

I can’t imagine a better addition to any city than a line of these, brightening up the streetscape when in bloom and again, once more during the autumn as the foliage takes on its seasonal colour.

They all produce berries which, though not toxic to humans, tend to be left to the birds which devour them quite soon after they appear, another reason to use them in cities as they can help to sustain biodiversity in urban areas, the flowers, earlier in the year also providing a valuable food source for bees and other pollinating insects.

Pyrus Chanticleer is another ornamental tree in bloom right now.

It’s probably the earliest of the ornamental pears to flower and come into leaf, and that’s after it was probably the last deciduous tree to lose its leaves in the autumn.

More beautiful white blooms are appearing on these, again, feeding bees and looking magnificent all over the country.

These will be followed by other pyrus varieties, the really attractive weeping silver pear, Pyrus salicifolius Pendula, is coming to life right now as the leaf buds are popping into life and growth through the nodes.

This display, for me, is every bit as beautiful as flower colour and it’s good that it is, for it is easy to miss the flowers on this variety, as the small white blossoms are easily lost next to the silver-grey foliage.

At much the same time as the pears are in bloom, so too are the Malus varieties. Apple blossoms are one of the true symbols of spring, and there are so many different varieties from which to choose, there will be one for every different-sized garden.

We tend to think of apple blossom as always pale pink and white blooms which fall like confetti as the flowers fade and the fruits begin to develop, but there are varieties which will give you all the different shades of pink right through to the darkest, Malus Royal Beauty, whose flowers are also nearly lost next to the foliage which, in this case, is a deep burgundy-chocolate in colour.