Peter Dowdall admires the shrubs and trees awakening this season

Amelanchier lamarckii will reach between eight and 10m, meaning it will need a bit of space to mature, though it is a good tree for growing in a large pot if open ground is scarce or non-existent in your garden.
We tend to think of apple blossom as always pale pink and white blooms which fall like confetti as the flowers fade and the fruits begin to develop, but there are varieties which will give you all the different shades of pink right through to the darkest, Malus Royal Beauty, whose flowers are also nearly lost next to the foliage which, in this case, is a deep burgundy-chocolate in colour.
- Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie