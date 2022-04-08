Jennifer Sheahan: How to fit a wardrobe into the most awkward of spaces

When you’re renovating a home or trying to maximise minimal space, finding the right wardrobes to fit can become an expensive endeavour. If you have the budget and the inclination, there are some really wonderful joiners in Ireland who can create beautiful bespoke pieces for your home. If not, never fear - there are plenty of options for you too.

In my home, the available space for wardrobes was pokey and awkward. I had two under-eaves spaces, one which slanted sideways like a right-angled triangle, and one which sloped at the back. This meant that any budget flat-packed options such as Ikea would need some serious modifications (beyond my abilities) and that free-standing options were completely out of the question.

AFFORDABLE FLEXIBILITY

Following some eye-watering quotes from custom installers that were totally out of my budget, I came across the wonderful world of wall-mounted storage systems on Pinterest. These systems comprise a horizontal rail that is screwed into your wall, upon which vertical rails are hung. There is a huge variety of accessories that slot into these rails - shelves, drawers, baskets, clothes rails, shoe racks, even jewellery organisers and tie storage. These rails come in a variety of lengths, and so no matter what space you have available, they can be modified to fit. Genius, right?

I went with the Elfa system, which I bought in the Organised Store in Dundrum. There is a similar system available in Ikea called the Boaxel (I’m sure this means something clever in Swedish), and a third option is ClosetMaid, however, you would need to have this one delivered from abroad as they’re not in Ireland. Elfa and Boaxel systems have online planners available, so you can play around with configurations to suit your space.

Wall-mounted storage systems are incredibly flexible - I actually switch the configuration of mine around from summer to winter, as my needs change from hanging summery dresses to warm jumpers. All systems also work for kitchen shelving, laundries, bookshelves, etc. They are surprisingly sturdy, especially if you screw them into wall studs. They’re also an excellent solution if you’re renting - when you’re leaving, they can be dismantled and adapted to your new space, and the small holes they leave behind in the wall are easily filled in.

DIY OPTIONS

If you’d prefer a more traditional wardrobe interior, there are still affordable options for awkward spaces - if you have the confidence and are willing to put in the elbow grease. Ikea, Jysk and Argos have plenty of standard-size affordable options, as does the Loft Superstore in Cork which will also deliver and install for you. Also, keep an eye on adverts.ie or donedeal.ie for second-hand deals. Once you have the wardrobes, there are endless tutorials online to take you through modifying flat-packed wardrobes to fit your space - start with ikeahackers.com for a wealth of inspiration and information.

In my case, I had wardrobe doors made to enclose the wall-mounted systems. There is endless opportunity here for you to customise existing doors by adding your own paint, mirrors, handles, or panelling. If you’d prefer to have them custom made, I found the Panelling Centre in Dublin affordable and flexible. There are also a number of companies that make gorgeous doors for standard-sized flat-packed wardrobes - check out Superfront or Pretty Pegs.

HIGHER-END CUSTOM WARDROBES

If your budget is a bit more flexible then there are plenty of options in Ireland for pre-made wardrobes that can be modified to fit your space. Sliderobes are great quality, as are Skön and B Space. If budget is not an issue and you value quality joinery, then Ireland has some incredibly talented joiners that can make stunning bespoke wardrobes to fit your awkward space. Mark Lohan, Jonathan Williams, and Porter & Jones are some top names to start with for inspiration. For more contemporary Irish woodworkers with a strong design aesthetic, explore the work of Bear Creation and Borien Studio.

Q&A

Can you advise on what heating you used in your renovation? Did this cost a lot of the budget?

A: I have a new Gloworm gas boiler and a hot water tank that is insulated to within an inch of its life, plus a pump as the mains pressure is not that reliable in my area. Downstairs I have underfloor heating (plumbed, not electric), and upstairs I have radiators. Underfloor heating works really well for me in this small house as it means I don’t have to take up precious wall space. As I was digging up the floor anyway in order to lower it, there wasn’t much additional cost to laying down the pipes for underfloor heating. Overall, as I had to completely replace the existing system, heating was around 10% of my budget.

