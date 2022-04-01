Three new interiors trends with potential for much-needed longevity

First up, a date for the diary — October 6 sees the publication of Japandi Style: When Japanese and Scandinavian Designs Blend, by Agata and Pierre Toromanoff. It will be worth the wait, I promise, to learn how to create a hybrid of two classics; the characteristic functionality and hygge comfort of Scandinavian style with the elegance and wabi-sabi of Japanese design.
Last month brought us Heritage Style: A fresh take on traditional design, by Selina Lake.
This one is all about cosy feels, and cocooning away from the world, achieved with colour, textiles, decorative accessories and all-important lighting. It has something of the cottage-core trend about it but the author works this look into all sorts of interiors, including urban apartments and town houses.
Each of these three books offers distinctly different styles, but they have at their core an emphasis on simple pleasures, simplicity in design, sustainability, and look to developing a home, regardless of size or age, which offers comfort, calm, and sanctuary from a troubled world based on substance over fleeting looks.