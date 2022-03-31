Cool tricks you can use so your freezer will save you money 

Frozen food is up to 30% cheaper than fresh. That doesn’t mean you should discount its quality and nutritional value.

Fill the freezer to take up all the volume that would otherwise have to be cooled. Filling the freezer correctly can cut down on its running costs.

As you put things into the freezer they should be dated and kept on an inventory either using a food app or a simple clip board list, kept close by

Make use of special offers and quantity buying to stock the freezer. There’s far more than convenience food on offer — including vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, pastry and more.

Ensure your freezer goods form part of your meal planning — taking ingredients out to thaw will be vital to success.

Find a dozen recipes you like and in rotation, prepare and bulk cook those meals to use during a three to four months period.

Eat one portion that night and bag/tray the rest ensuring you date it too. Some meals freeze better than others — take guidance.

Gradually enhance your freezer skills and then become a slow cooker genius (they run on the power of a light-bulb safely while you’re at work).

Try putting ends of fresh herbs into your ice trays and top with a little olive oil. Did you know how well bread freezes by the slice? Ideal to take straight to the toaster.

Get a book — try the bargain shelves, library and second hand bookshops for freezer friendly volumes by the dozen, or pick up a copy of ITV celebrity chef Phil Vickery’s new book, The Canny Cook: Freezer & Storecupboard Meals on a Budget, €23.80, Kyle Books.