Architect's home revamp taught her how to make space for life

Creating extra room for a fridge forced Denise O’Connor to make a design — and life — decision. The architect and interior designer faced a dilemma many homeowners do at one stage or another.

She was surveying her own interiors from where she stood, in the middle of the kitchen, eight years after she and her husband bought their 1950s house.

The kitchen in Denise's home. Picture: Ruth Maria Photography

“When we moved in we didn’t really do anything with it, as our kids were small,” she says.

“Then, in 2016, I decided I needed a bigger fridge.”

So, Denise called in a builder to talk about extending the galley area a little, to accommodate said refrigerator.

The builder, Florin of Robuild, made Denise face facts. “He said, ‘Stop right now. Just stop.’

“We had wanted to extend the galley, steal a bit of space from the garage to make a bigger space, and Florin just said, ‘No, you need to do the big job now, and bite the bullet’,” says Denise.

The exterior of Denise O'Connor's home. Picture: Donal Murphy

“And it was brilliant — the kids were at a really good age for it [the renovation].”

And here we come to the life lesson.

Denise in her 'happy space'. Picture: Ruth Maria Photography

“Because if you put it off, and I see this with a lot of my clients, then you wake up one day, and you find the kids are ready to leave home. And you never got to enjoy the house.”

Denise and her husband have two sons, 16 and 12, and had lived and worked in London for several years before moving back to Dublin.

Denise O'Connor. Picture: Mark Nixon

Only one other family had lived in this property, in Goatstown, previously. “It has a fabulous garden which is what attracted us to it — and then the area appealed to us as well, as it is very near where I grew up,” says Denise.

“I had been away for a number of years and we loved the idea of the kids being near their grandparents so they could walk to visit them.”

Now, following the revamp, the open-plan kitchen/living area at the back, with glazing, looking out on to that garden, is Denise’s “happy space”.

“I love my garden and always love spending time there.

“We’re the kind of household where the doors and windows are always open, even when it’s raining, so you feel like you’re sitting outside.

“I also really enjoy cooking and now this is the house where the family comes for Christmas. It’s just amazing for everyone to be able to do that.”

Denise has always had a passion for art and design.

“It’s funny, I always wanted to be an architect from when I was very little,” she says. “I loved art in school and I loved making things. I had a very clear vision of what I wanted to do and I just went for it. And I just loved the course.

The indoor-outdoor space. Picture: Donal Murphy

“When I graduated I worked in Ireland for a year and then moved to London as my husband got a job there.

“It’s funny; I moved when everyone was coming back, just during the boom.”

A view of the garden. Picture: Ruth Maria Photography

In London, Denise experienced “so many different types of practices”, she adds. While there, a company she was working with combined architecture and interior design. “For me, that was so liberating — that you designed the building but you actually got to fit it out and you got to think about how the people occupied the space; it was a more complete way of working,” she adds. “You think about where the furniture goes when you’re planning the living space.”

Back in Ireland, she worked for another company, then set up Optimise Design. Then the recession hit. “I had to think very quickly on my feet,” she adds.

Denise was working for private residential clients. “Many people were calling me out and telling me they didn’t go with an architect to save money.” She says she saw a niche in the market for “giving people the right advice at the beginning”.

A bedroom in Denise's Goatstown home. Picture: Ruth Maria Photography

“People were terrified just really cautious about spending. And so I set up Optimise. I would go out, give them advice, draw everything in 3D, give them a list of tradespeople. That just took off and 90% of those projects turned into full jobs for us. Now we package all the architectural and interior design services and it means we can tailormake the service.”

In Denise’s own home renovation, she retained the four bedrooms, but made them more spacious, and the work involved an attic conversion — all of which adds up to the family’s dream living space. “We now have four double bedrooms where previously we had two bedrooms and two box rooms. We could have turned it into five bedroms, but far better to have four really good bedrooms,” says Denise.

Which is an interesting concept in Ireland. “People think the number of bedrooms is what’s important but it’s actually the usable space,” says Denise. “You go into houses and there are rooms where you can’t even fit the bed in, it’s just mad.”

Denise O'Connor at home. Picture: Ruth Maria Photography

She brings her 25 years of project management expertise and her personal experience in her own home renovation to the fore in the form of the new home renovation planner, which will be launched at the permanent tsb Ideal Home show next weekend.

The open-plan space. Picture: Ruth Maria Photography

The Optimise Home Renovation Planner is designed as a working guide to coach homeowners through the renovation process. It gives homeowners the tools they need to avoid some of the costly pitfalls on a build or renovation that many fall foul of.

Denise will be joined by quantity surveyor Patricia Power at the DFS Interiors Theatre on Friday, April 1, to give visitors a first glimpse of the book.

Denise believes a planner needs to take the form of a hard copy “bible”: “It’s just got to go down on paper, it’s the only way. Forget apps.”