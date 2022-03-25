From computer scientist to sea surfer to candlemaker

Today's story starts with a childhood masterpiece, put aside and forgotten, but ultimately proving the point that Mammy really does know best. It’s something most of us would have disagreed with in our teens, but there comes a point when it’s true, as chandler Michael Morris could attest to.
“This is an old book smell and one of my all-time favourites.”
Another evocative scent is Headmaster’s Office with its whiff of cedarwood with lemon and sherbet for reminders of Enid Blyton.
“I think having scents inspired by real places has a big part to play in this. Our Mourne Mountain Heather is a great example; super clean and fresh, designed to smell like a day in the mountains.”
“Stories I was told as a kid,” he says, “going to Midnight Mass; the unreal smell of turf smoke, and exploring places like Achill Island, to ideas like Road Trip with no Destination [based on] travelling around Donegal in our camper van with the windows down. We spend a lot of time exploring Ireland and sometimes get lost with the amount of ideas and inspiration we get.”
- instagram.com/thebeardedcandlemakers/