From computer scientist to sea surfer to candlemaker

Today's story starts with a childhood masterpiece, put aside and forgotten, but ultimately proving the point that Mammy really does know best. It’s something most of us would have disagreed with in our teens, but there comes a point when it’s true, as chandler Michael Morris could attest to.

In founding The Bearded Candlemakers in County Down, he’s developed one of the most successful scented candle-makers on our island, and certainly with the most intriguing scent names.

When I contacted him, it prompted me to ask what I was likely to smell if I walked into his studio that day. “Today we are pouring one of our book-lover’s candles, Linen Hall Library,” he replied.

“This is an old book smell and one of my all-time favourites.”

It could be mine too with its mix of parchment, vanilla and almond to get the olfactory nerve tingling; encouraging a sit down with a good read and a cup of tea.

Another evocative scent is Headmaster’s Office with its whiff of cedarwood with lemon and sherbet for reminders of Enid Blyton.

Road Trip With No Destination is from The Weekender Collection and has notes of sweet pea, lemon verbena and bluebells inspired by the boreens of Donegal.

Altogether, it’s a long way from Queen’s University, Belfast, where Michael got his master’s degree in computer science, and from an early career in the surfing and the outdoor clothing industry.

But he aways wanted to work for himself and this is where the wisdom of tribal elders comes in.

“It turns out it was all in a small book my mam had kept for me,” he explains.

“It was filled with stories I had written as a child, all about scent and stories about particular smells.”

Now a team of three, The Bearded Candlemakers includes Michael’s husband Mark to help when things get busy and mother Joni jumps in too.

It’s an industry dominated, it seems, by women, both in producing and buying, but Michael is seeing a shift.

“The industry standard for purchasing candles is approximately 90% female, whereas my customer base is split 70%/30%,” he says.

Linen Hall Library is scented with parchment, vanilla and almond.

“I think having scents inspired by real places has a big part to play in this. Our Mourne Mountain Heather is a great example; super clean and fresh, designed to smell like a day in the mountains.”

But there’s a hint of nostalgia in his choices too, drawing inspiration from childhood.

“Stories I was told as a kid,” he says, “going to Midnight Mass; the unreal smell of turf smoke, and exploring places like Achill Island, to ideas like Road Trip with no Destination [based on] travelling around Donegal in our camper van with the windows down. We spend a lot of time exploring Ireland and sometimes get lost with the amount of ideas and inspiration we get.”

For this time of year when the gorse is flowering, to be followed in late spring by the whitethorn, these candles from the Irish Botanical Candle Studio’s Collection will provide the scent of spring all year round.

He even has a candle called A Whiskey at Nancy’s, inspired by sipping whiskey in his favourite pub, Nancy’s of Ardara, Co Donegal.

It’s a little further from the Grasse Institute of Perfumery in France where he trained.

“I had intended to move into the strange world of perfumery,” he says. “Initially, candles were a starting point into the world of smell. I simply fell in love with candle making as well as the scent development side.”

But in the midst of talking scents with memory-inducing monikers, he speaks of the serious business of sustainability.

“This is so important to us and it was one of the first core principles when I was starting out,” he says. “All our soy wax comes from sustainable farms. This is hugely important as there are so many farms now that are destroying the land the crops are grown on, as well as using harsh chemicals on the plants.”

In an industry where packaging is as much a part of the gift as the candle itself, he adds/

We recycle every single box and use it for packaging. We turned approximately 400kg of cardboard into recyclable packaging last year. All our branded tissue paper is printed onto biodegradable paper; all our postcards are printed onto recycled cards and use soy inks.”

And there are developments ahead with next up being the exciting prospect of a book.

“We have been approached by a few publishers over the years and now we think the time is right,” Michael says. “It will take in our travels across Ireland, candle making, scent exploration and our dogs. It is a mixed bag, just like us.”