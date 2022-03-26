Leading Irish artworks in the frame for Dublin sale this week 

A moonlit seascape by Roderic O'Conor will highlight the live and online sale of Important Irish Art by James Adam in Dublin next Wednesday evening (March 30).

Marine, au Clair de Lune is estimated at €150,000-€200,000 and is one of a number of Irish works with contrasting styles and approaches from the 19th century onwards to highlight this sale.

Along with O'Conor there are leading lots by Jack B. Yeats, Tony O'Malley and James Arthur O'Connor.

The Boat, a late Yeats from 1948, is estimated at €80,000-€120,000, Valley Wind, Jemisa, a 1995 Lanzarote painting by Tony O'Malley comes with an estimate of €30,000-€40,000 and James Arthur O'Connor's Wooded Defile with Figures and Distant Cattle dates to 1827. This masterpiece of Irish Romanticism has an estimate of €25,000-€35,000. These very different works highlight the dynamism and diversity of an Irish art sector that in terms of the art market is going from strength to strength.

'Returning from the Fair' by William Henry Bartlett at Bonhams (note the cattle in the water).

Artists tell stories and recount details that might be otherwise forgotten.

A wonderful work by William Henry Bartlett (1858-1932) at Bonhams in London next Wednesday, Returning from the Fair, depicts the drama of cattle being towed back to an island off the west coast. Boats owned by tenanted farmers were too small so farmers and their wives had to tow the beasts across the treacherous sounds and a perilous trip on which their livelihoods depended. It is estimated at £20,000-£30,000 (€23,829-€35,744).

'Houses at Crookhaven, West Cork' by Brett MacEntagart RHA at Whyte's.

In Dublin, Irish art in all price ranges will feature at sales of affordable Irish art at Whyte's on Monday and at de Veres on Tuesday. The timed spring online auction at Whyte's offers work by many well-known Irish artists who are represented by lots at price ranges that are not stratospheric. This is an auction designed for potential collectors tempted to dip their toes in the market. At Whyte's major sale of Irish and International Art earlier this month Paul Henry's Lobster Fishermen off Achill sold for a hammer price of €200,000.

Works by Colin Middleton, Dan O'Neill and Louis le Brocquy, each estimated at €10,000-€15,000, highlight the Irish art auction at de Veres now open for bidding. This timed online sale of 156 lots ends on Tuesday (March 29). There are estimates from €100 up.

Following the highly acclaimed Yeats exhibition at the National Gallery there are three works on paper by the artist at Adams, a 1906 interior of a shebeen, an untitled street scene and work entitled A Rest by the Wayside. Dalkey Sound by Edwin Hayes shows a number of boats caught up in a storm in the straits and makes a strong case for the artist to be considered Ireland's finest maritime painter.

'Valley Wind, Jemisa' by Tony O'Malley at Adam's.

The Modern Irish School is represented with works from the 1940s to the present. Being (No. 44) by Louis le Brocquy dates to 1957. Girl with Flower by Dan O'Neill also dates to the 1950s.

There is work by James Humbert Craig, Colin Middleton, Gerard Dillon, George Campbell, Patrick Swift and F E McWilliam. The catalogue is online and the sale is now on view at St Stephen's Green.

It all adds up to a lot of choice for collectors of Irish art across varying price points at sales next week.