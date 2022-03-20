Garden Q&A: Why has my magnolia tree never flowered?

QUESTION

I have had a magnolia tree now for 12 to 15 years but it has never flowered.

Will it ever?

Should I just pull it out?

It's now a fairly mature tree, but it is full of leaves every spring until autumn and it's the same thing each year.

I have fed it with Osmocote, a feed for acid-loving plants, and also other organic manures.

Nothing has worked.

The magnolia tree is one of my favourites.

Do you have any advice?

ANSWER

The word that all gardeners have to truly embrace is “patience” and that is certainly the case here.

Many magnolia species need to be at least 15 years old before they produce their fist flower.

The fact that the tree is in full leaf means that it is healthy and in good condition.

As it is quite established now it shouldn’t need any acid-loving plant food.

A magnolia at Mount Congreve Gardens.

This is primarily sequestered iron which will help with overall plant vigour but will do nothing to promote flowers.

Magnolias produce flower buds during late summer and early autumn for blooming the following spring and so, an application of an organic tomato food or something high in potassium, such as seaweed or a seaweed feed may help if applied during late summer.