Peter Dowdall: Get stuck into gardening tasks right now

We've had some beautiful blue-sky hours, if not days, in the garden recently. It lifts the spirits to see such light in the sky but unless standing in direct sunlight it hasn’t been warm. It's nature’s way of telling us not to hang about — making sure its just that bit too cold to sit down outside and do nothing.

However, get stuck into some gardening tasks and you won’t be long warming up, again nature reminding us that there is lots to be done, providing us with the blue skies, low temperatures and plenty of jobs!

I have moved into a new garden over the last year, change of house too, but the garden is where the excitement lies for me. I haven’t done anything yet except a bit of clearing back.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

I’m just getting to know the garden and the characters within.

There is a beautiful weeping crab apple which just finished blooming when I moved here last year though you would have had to struggle to see it, so overgrown it was by nearby berberis and other unruly shrubs which were out-competing it.

I have cleared away a lot of the congestion around it and now I can really appreciate it’s shape, it’s weeping habit making it look a bit like a magical, horticultural umbrella.

Now, I get to see the magic of springtime begin, as the energy of the soil, gurgles up through the seemingly dormant stems and branches.

The deciduous umbrella which up to this week looked like no more than a skeleton of twigs is coming to life with colour bit by bit as the leaf buds begin to open and the magic manifests itself, first in leaves and soon, hopefully in beautiful, pale pink blooms.

Skimmia Rubella is ahead of the weeping malus, as this evergreen shrub which was so beautiful in bud throughout winter has already opened up into full bloom. Panicles of pure white, scented flowers abound and the few bees that are about are loving it.

Rubella is a male form of skimmia. I have planted the self-fertile form, Skimmia Temptation, nearby and hopefully rubella and the bees will ensure good berries on temptation for years to come.

There is a beautiful specimen Camellia Brushfields Yellow in the garden too. This is one of the earlier Camellia japonicas to flower, the dense evergreen shrub which currently stands about two metres tall and 1.5 metres wide is covered in off-white, cream-coloured blooms. They aren’t yellow as the name would suggest but a delightful ivory tone. This is a real punctuation mark in the garden.

When you move into a new garden, it pays to wait and see what’s what before doing too much surgery.

This camellia which may have gone largely unnoticed by me last summer as there was so much else demanding attention, has been the star of the show since mid-January.

I’m glad I waited as now, I can really see what the architectural plants are in this garden, which ones are doing what and when, in terms, not just of colour, but also texture, structure and presence at different times of the year.

A few, bedraggled and pretty old heathers are in flower now too. I did give them a haircut as soon as I moved in last year and as a result they are beginning to green up a bit, lower down the plant. They’re flowering well and again bees are feeding.

I’m inclined to remove these heathers and replace with some new specimens but, I don’t want the garden to lose all of it’s existing character. I want to add my own print to it but not by bulldozing all that came before. I need to be careful not to be too severe with the brush stroke.

I cleared and cut back a lot of overgrown shrubs and trees when I first moved in. These cuttings were turned into a rather large pile of wood chip which has since found its way, as a mulch, on top of a few existing beds where the soil was looking particularly compacted and “spent”. I can nearly see the earthworms moving in and the bacteria and soil microbes feasting on the new organic matter as the soil beneath begins to come to life once more.

One bed of roses has had the same chippings applied as a deep 15cm-20cm mulch. I noticed yesterday that there is an area in this rose bed containing about three roses that I never got to. Its very noticeable, the difference in growth, between those that have had their roots systems blanketed with a duvet of chippings and those that haven’t.

The roses that are growing beneath the composting chips have put on about 10cm of fresh new growth and the leaf buds on those that haven’t been mulched are only beginning to burst now.