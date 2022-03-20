Room to Improve review: Dermot Bannon answers questions fans wanted to ask

A few questions viewers might have wanted to ask were answered — and a couple of lessons were also on offer in the current series finale of RTÉ’s Room to Improve: Constructive Criticism.

So, listen up: Why meet someone in a coffee shop when you can do business in a jacuzzi?

And did you realise that sometimes a house can (bizarrely) resemble a pig in a sty?

Dermot Bannon invited three guests to look back at the memorable builds from the 2018 and 2019 series.

Dermot Bannon pictured with Nuala Carey, Patrick Freyne and Majella O'Donnell.

Majella O’Donnell, a previous client, Nuala Carey, a superfan of the series, and Irish Times journalist Patrick Freyne, who is intrigued by the workings of the show and its architect, sit down with Dermot and pose the questions viewers have long wanted to ask in the final episode of the current series, which aired on Sunday night.

"Room to Improve is best watched with someone beside you,” says Nuala. “We are representative of the whole country.”

DREAMS, REALITY AND BUDGETS

Majella has a “no filter” approach — especially when it comes to one scene that Dermot confirms he has never previously seen himself.

“I have had first-hand experience because he’s done our house,” says Majella of the design Dermot created for the Donegal residence she shares with husband singer Daniel O’Donnell.

“I think it’s wonderful to see dreams becoming a reality.”

That’s pretty much it for the softly, softly bit.

And Dermot is worried.

“Hopefully they don’t show that budget scene,” he says.

Daniel O'Donnell, Dermot Bannon and Majella O'Donnell.

In 2019, Dermot arrives by car with quantity surveyor Lisa O’Brien to work on a design for Majella and Daniel’s County Donegal home.

Majella, watching the episode with her fellow guests, sits up: “This is FUNNY!”

Lisa, at the wheel: turns to Dermot: “Tell me a little bit about Daniel.”

Dermot: “Well he’s a singer, you know that. When I was growing up my dad was a massive fan, an absolute massive fan.”

Lisa: “So you know all the songs.”

Cut to the studio, in 2022 and Majella is thrilled. “Good girl, Lisa!”

Back to Dermot in the 2019 episode, playing for time. “I’m trying to think: Do I even know one? They’re all to do with Donegal.”

Majella laughs as she rounds on Dermot. “You’re a fibber, you are.”

And then we’re back in 2019.

Dermot and Lisa are presenting Majella and Daniel with the three design options — ranging in budget from €340,000 to €395,000, double the €200,000 specified by the couple.

“I remember when you came up you said, 'What’s the budget?' and I told you,” says Majella.

“And, in fact, I told you, and I told you so strikingly, I went over to your ear, €200,000 maximum.”

As we see Daniel and Majella's reaction to the increased budget, Patrick remarks: “I think this is one of the best scenes on Irish television.

It’s the first time I found Daniel slightly terrifying.”

As Dermot reveals: “I wanted the ground to swallow me up.”

Dermot tries to explain his rationale. “Obviously you have a dream for people of what you’d love for them [the clients].

"And that dream always goes way beyond what they can afford.”

THE BURNING QUESTION

Majella asks the one big question viewers have wanted to ask since the series began: “So why do you do that?”

Dermot’s reply: “Because you have to dream big.”

Daniel describes the amount as a “ridiculous figure”.

“He’s kind of scary in this scene,” adds Patrick.

But following five months of construction, there’s a happy ending.

Every room embraces a different view of the surrounding landscape.

Majella loves the result, but her 2022 verdict is unvarnished: “When you think about it was a bloody hell of a lot of money for not a lot — to put in new windows and take down three walls.”

Patrick reasons: “It does look great.”

And Majella smiles: “It’s beautiful.”

TIMEKEEPING AND MEETINGS IN JACUZZIS

Now, for another lesson from the finale, we're whisked back in time and off to Co Cork, to Susie and Dave’s 170-year-old three-storey residence, outside Fermoy.

Their wish list includes “a swimming pool that was not a swimming pool”, a granny flat, a treatment room, and a gym — as Dermot says, “almost a luxury spa in the house”.

There’s a short discussion, as the three guests watch the episode, about the unique Irish culture whereby many of us are afraid to seek what we want because of what we believe others may think.

Majella says: “I remember Daniel would not buy a good car because he was afraid to drive around in it because of what people would say….that they’d all be saying, who does he think he is.”

But as Nuala and Dermot point out, the design was all about family and community gatherings.

Majella and Nuala take Dermot to task over his timekeeping and decision-making after we revisit a scene where Dermot is shown showing up late onsite in Fermoy.

“Don’t come near me, you’re dead to me,” says Susie.

Dave adds: “We were thinking you’d be down at 10 o'clock and we’d have good run at the day;

It’s half two, for God’s sake that’s no good.”

And now for the lesson: There is a scene where Dermot and Susie meet in a jacuzzi.

“There’s at least three bath scenes in Room to Improve,” observes Patrick. “It’s a bit of a motif.”

Dermot says firmly: “You should always get into a bath.”

But Nuala quizzes him further.

Like, you couldn’t have done that meeting in a coffee shop at all?”

And after a year and four months of construction the dream home that Susie promised herself as a teenager.

We also see Dermot get garden design input from celebrity garden designer Diarmuid Gavin in an episode in the Curragh.

“I like when Diarmuid Gavin is on. He’s like the Dermot Bannon of gardens,” says Patrick.

Dermot is quick to point out: “Well, he existed before me."

CANOPIES, COLUMNS AND HAPPY EVER AFTER

Finally we revisit north Tipperary, where we meet Joe and Mary.

Dermot is transforming a one-time bachelor pad into a forever home as the couple plan their wedding.

Patrick reveals this is his “favourite couple that have ever been on it except for Majella and Daniel”.

“And I also kind of love Joe’s house,” he admits.

And here’s where the fun begins.

This time we see Dermot in no-filter mode. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a big canopy with no purpose whatsoever in my life.

"That bloody canopy at the front of it, it does nothing.”

Homeowner Joe explains: “First of all we had a small canopy just over the hall door, it didn’t look great so we decided we’d put on a good decent canopy.”

But Mary is Team Dermot regarding the canopy: “If you don’t take it I’m getting the angle grinder to it.”

Columns at the front façade leave Dermot cold also.

Back in 2022, in studio, Dermot almost backtracks: “I’m just conscious of insulting half the country….

“If you’re just putting them on because you think it makes you look posh that’s where I have the issue. But if you’re put stuff into the house that you truly love and that you’re passionate about, knock yourself out.”

Back from their honeymoon, Mary and Joe are in for a rude awakening as Dermot is less than diplomatic.

I’m just going to say it. I’m going to call it like it is. The house still looks like a pig. It’s just when you look at the front of the house, it’s still a disgrace isn’t it?

“Sometimes you just lose it and you say it is like a pig.

“I just couldn’t bear walk back up that the house when it’s finished and it’s looking there like that..... this pig sitting in the middle of a sty.”

But "losing it" worked, he adds.

So much so, that we see Dermot taking on the role of speechmaker Mary and Joe’s wedding.

Again, Patrick gets to ask a question we’d all love to pose.

“Did you ask to make a speech?”