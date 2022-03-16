My journey switching energy supplier

I think the best way to do that is to look at some working figures. I’m just out of my contract and about to jump ship from Panda Power.
We also viewed a used fully electric 2008e Peugeot with a 50kWh battery earlier this month. According to the motor industry, 21.04% of new car sales in January/February 2022 were electric (EV), Battery EVs 1,620 (13.47%) and Plug-in-Hybrid (PHEV) 911 (7.57%).
25.24c per kWh Day, 12.98c Night Rate with direct debit and online billing
Night Boost (2 hours only) 7.01c
Boosting car at 7.01c on Night Boost timed over successive nights for 40kWh. €2.80 per charge/€145.60 per annum7c per kWh for car
Household usage 1,000kWh (using day rate) €252.24 for car and house units inc. VAT, estimated a €397.84.
Remove €150 Bonus, bill for household and car units - €247.84 per annum
Day 18.17c/Peak 25.35c/Night 13.75c
EV 4.63c (2am to 5am charging the car – in my view more useful)
Boosting EV to 40kW over the week, 2am to 5am. Unit price is 4.63c per unit x 40kWh. €1.84 a full charge/€95.68 per annum
Bill for household and car units €277.38 per annum
- Your meter type: Standard, Smart or NightSaver (Day/Night), rural or urban. Look up your standing charges on your last bill. Standing charges are inescapable, but every kWh saved is VAT saved
- Are you still in a 12 month or 24-month contract? Explore the early exit charges. It might be worth paying them and some new suppliers will credit you for changing
- Your estimated daytime/night usage over a full year: The national average is 4,200kWh pa, but many households use much more. Check your bills
- Your peak usage if possible from 5pm to 7pm (available via a smart meter or suitable monitoring device) to avail of time-of-use (ToU) Smart Meters for day/night/peak. The pricing of ToU tariffs reflects the amount of electricity used at different times across industry and homes
- Your night usage potential (using machines overnight hours from 11pm to 8am to run appliances or to charge your EV). NightSaver meters only make sense if you use over 30% of your power overnight. With a kWh hungry, longer range BEV they are exceptionally handy, with low unit rates, but include a higher standing charge and higher daytime unit charges
- Which suppliers have you been with already, new customer deals or welcome-back deals and credit bonuses are on offer. The switcher portals will present this in isolation or plumbed back into your deal
- Do you have an EV, and how much charging do you do at home? EV focused deals are on offer
- Do you have a HP. How do you use it over 24 hours. What is your estimated consumption? Unit prices for kWh gentled by a bonus and ToU tariffs will impact you strongly
- You can apply through your electricity supplier or ESB Networks for a prioritised installation of a Smart Meter, or switch from a standard meter to a NightSaver meter. Only one change of meter is free for that home
- Use a switcher portal for deal comparisons, but work your real time usage to get a crisper idea of pricing over a year