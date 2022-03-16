My journey switching energy supplier

HEAT pumps, electric cars, photovoltaic: a new world of energy use is sparking to life, and it’s pushing and pulling that electricity bill.

While we sit back and let the powers that be sort out the infrastructural issues surrounding the increasing draw on our grid reserves, it’s time to take a close more forensic look at switching up those electricity deals and dual fuel bundles.

I think the best way to do that is to look at some working figures. I’m just out of my contract and about to jump ship from Panda Power.

We also viewed a used fully electric 2008e Peugeot with a 50kWh battery earlier this month. According to the motor industry, 21.04% of new car sales in January/February 2022 were electric (EV), Battery EVs 1,620 (13.47%) and Plug-in-Hybrid (PHEV) 911 (7.57%).

Sparks flew over the trade-in of my 508, but with a few pouts and shouts, the deal was done. After the initial elation, I sat down to look at the best deal to charge her ladyship. A gnarled, incredulous petrol-head double-checked the figures for me.

We could, with a following wind be paying €1.84 to €2.80 a week to run the BEV. Let me put my pedal to the metal and keep in mind that those PSO and Standing Charges on your power bill are inescapable.

I invested in photovoltaic panels for my home, so I don’t generally have much draw from the grid during the daylight hours. In deepest winter we use about 50%-70% from the grid, it’s true, but we can harvest cheaper Night Rate power in the 6.5kWh house battery (around 50% savings per unit, potentially 75% depending on meter type and your supplier deal).

So, here’s the breakdown where I compared just two popular deals focused on electric vehicle use, not using a switching portal but a good old calculator. It takes into account discounts for direct debiting and other goodies on the supplier's website.

Keep in mind that Day/Night meters are not regarded as smart meters but NightSaver meters. This impacts EV plans that appear to offer say a very low kWh overnight price available through Energia. I’ve included household units as the nips and tucks of these deals will impact both.

Keep in mind, with an EV or without one, examining how you use your power over 24 hours, and applying the right deal – it just makes sense.

Five trips return trips to Fermoy at a distance of 20km from our home, 40km x 5 = 200km so one under capacity weekly charge to get us to 200km (80% capacity charging is simply better for your car).

This would require about 52 charges to the 2008e over 12 months, 2080kWh for 10,400km of driving. You can of course sign up to an app, and hang around a car park for a little free charging at multiple EasyGo locations while you shop.

Many work situations offer discounted daytime PHEV and BEV charging for their workforce. There are many variables, highly individual to you, and I have spoken to BEV and PHEV drivers who between PV excess use, the car’s efficiency, and their employer’s progressive environmental smarts, are paying next to nothing for their units whatsoever. That’s the dream, and it’s one that in my opinion, should be made available to all drivers whatever their income and means in the coming decades.

Example One

Electric Ireland/Home Electric plus Night Boost/Smart Meter. Bonus €150

25.24c per kWh Day, 12.98c Night Rate with direct debit and online billing

Night Boost (2 hours only) 7.01c

Boosting car at 7.01c on Night Boost timed over successive nights for 40kWh. €2.80 per charge/€145.60 per annum7c per kWh for car

Household usage 1,000kWh (using day rate) €252.24 for car and house units inc. VAT, estimated a €397.84.

Remove €150 Bonus, bill for household and car units - €247.84 per annum

PSO and Standing Charges to add. Prices correct at time of writing

Example Two

Bord Gais. 100% Green EV Energy (Smart Meter)

Day 18.17c/Peak 25.35c/Night 13.75c

EV 4.63c (2am to 5am charging the car – in my view more useful)

Boosting EV to 40kW over the week, 2am to 5am. Unit price is 4.63c per unit x 40kWh. €1.84 a full charge/€95.68 per annum

Household usage, discounting night rate we don’t use, and presuming PV is carrying us through peak. €181.70 per annum

Bill for household and car units €277.38 per annum

These figures do not include the small excess charge gifted from the PV array to my car, which to be honest, is tightly tailored to my household usage, home battery uptake, and is therefore ignored. Be warned, don’t skip out of contract with your current supplier without counting the cost.

Electric Ireland offered to cover my exit fee with a €50 credit to my account, but I was then cheerfully reminded by Panda in multiple emails that I would be returning the €100 bonus in order to leave.

A chastising figure. There are Smart Meter offers with free power on either Saturday or Sunday (9- 24 hours), but beware of kWh draw-down limits.

Now, this lovely, almost unbelievable tale of tethered charges and smug sustainability goes on to suffer two financial fender-benders inevitable when you get into the whole world of PHEV and BEV driving.

The first is the of course the premium on a PHEV or BEV. We’re going through an era of small assignments of new cars from the big car makers to the car dealerships and a paucity of choice in young second hand models with new expectations in driving range. It’s an unexpected bump in the road when you got to buy.

Be prepared for a long wait for a 2022 model and explore the low-interest finance deals offered by your dealer and their companion companies.

The cost of a home charger is in the area of €999 to €1,500 installed.

The second prang, is the cost of the home charger if you have a place for it.

This is in the area of €999 to €1,500 installed, depending on your brand, supplier, situation and the amount of smarts like facial recognition that you want. This is offset by a grant of €600 from the SEAI for both PHEV and BEVs for private drivers charging at home. Please note, be careful of overtaking the process and invalidating your grant.

Don’t pay a penny to your SEAI registered charger supplier, or let any crew on your place, until your letter confirming the “Letter of Offer” drops into the email; that’s not the initial acknowledgement letter. PV-enabled, during the summer, you can program your system and charger (Zappi is the popular favourite) to work together to drop some kWhs into the PHEV or BEV car on the brighter, weekend days where you have the excess that would otherwise return to the grid.

By late summer, we should have a micro-generation scheme, creating a small return per kWh from your supplier if you prefer to export power out of the house.

If an EV car is not there to sop it up, this makes sense for a larger PV array.

It’s important not to be led by a blazing title – EV Deal! Heat Pump Deal! It’s the car or array that is creating the real magic. Look at the daytime unit price, the nighttime unit price, or all three time-of-use tariffs for a smart meter (plus any low priced boost-hours), and consider your habits and needs as a family.

Bonuses and discounts can be presented as coming off the PSO levy, the standing charge and/or the units. Switching sites will simplify the deal based on your profile, so use them.

Electricity unit figures are variable – the set price unit deals simply do not exist anymore. The way of the future to allow you to save money by buying into those periods when there’s the lowest national drawdown largely overnight. 24-month deals for new customers offer the best value, and this can be improved with bonus (credit) payments.

It’s always worth challenging your supplier with the ire of an existing customer when you’re offered a better deal elsewhere. They will often tee up something to keep your custom if they can. You may have to pay a very slight premium for the promise of 100% green electricity sourced sustainably – a very personal choice.

How to choose a new energy supplier

- Your meter type: Standard, Smart or NightSaver (Day/Night), rural or urban. Look up your standing charges on your last bill. Standing charges are inescapable, but every kWh saved is VAT saved

- Are you still in a 12 month or 24-month contract? Explore the early exit charges. It might be worth paying them and some new suppliers will credit you for changing

- Your estimated daytime/night usage over a full year: The national average is 4,200kWh pa, but many households use much more. Check your bills

- Your peak usage if possible from 5pm to 7pm (available via a smart meter or suitable monitoring device) to avail of time-of-use (ToU) Smart Meters for day/night/peak. The pricing of ToU tariffs reflects the amount of electricity used at different times across industry and homes

- Your night usage potential (using machines overnight hours from 11pm to 8am to run appliances or to charge your EV). NightSaver meters only make sense if you use over 30% of your power overnight. With a kWh hungry, longer range BEV they are exceptionally handy, with low unit rates, but include a higher standing charge and higher daytime unit charges

- Which suppliers have you been with already, new customer deals or welcome-back deals and credit bonuses are on offer. The switcher portals will present this in isolation or plumbed back into your deal

- Do you have an EV, and how much charging do you do at home? EV focused deals are on offer

- Do you have a HP. How do you use it over 24 hours. What is your estimated consumption? Unit prices for kWh gentled by a bonus and ToU tariffs will impact you strongly

- You can apply through your electricity supplier or ESB Networks for a prioritised installation of a Smart Meter, or switch from a standard meter to a NightSaver meter. Only one change of meter is free for that home

- Use a switcher portal for deal comparisons, but work your real time usage to get a crisper idea of pricing over a year