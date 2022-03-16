Inside Cork coastal house that wowed Home of the Year judges

The Dublin minimalist home deemed "perfect" by the judges won the spot in the final in the fifth episode of Home of the Year, with a Cork coastal residence finishing a close second.

The judges gave the residence, which has touches of New England about its interiors, a score of 27, just one mark off the renovated city-centre period home.

Emma Kelly and Ciaran O'Sullivan with their children.

Emma, an engineer and interior designer, and Ciaran, an engineer, live in their 1970s bungalow with their children.

The couple bought the property in 2013, having fallen in love with its location and coastal views.

“We both saw potential in it,” says Ciaran.

They reorientated and repurposed the space to create a south-facing aspect with the main living spaces facing the sea.

“We spent a bit of time in the States when we were younger and gravitate towards New England or Hamptons style,” says Emma.

“Over the years it’s morphed into a lot of things that reflect our personalities.”

Ciaran especially likes the living and kitchen area which he describes as “vibrant” and which Emma calls “chaotic”.

Emma’s favourite space is at an antique table, which was a wedding gift from her mother and father.

“He has since passed so it is nice to have something they have chosen,” she says.

Hugh immediately picks up the beach-house vibe.

“I think I’m in Provincetown on Cape Cod,” he says.

Amanda is impressed. “That is the best view through a home that I’ve ever seen.”

The relaxed feel throughout impresses the judges.

“If I was a kid living here with my family I would be just thrilled,” says Hugh.

The colour palette gets Sara’s approval.

“The colour tones in the space reflect the changing colour tones of the sea,” says the interior designer.