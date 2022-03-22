Wish List: Eight treats that are perfect for you and your homes

Golden goals

We're in love with this overlapping golden diamond mirror from West Elm, €579, above.

It's available from Arnotts.ie.

A fetching print

How amazing is this ‘Dogs of Cork’ print by artist John Rooney?

The 53-dog collaborative print was designed using photo entries obtained from an open call for pooches from all over Cork. Available in A3, A2 and A1 sizes. Priced from €30-€135, see jamartprints.com.

Perfect imperfection

Fans of Marie Kondo may already be familiar with Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken ceramics with gold-dusted lacquer. This ancient technique encourages us to avoid discarding that which seems flawed and instead draw attention to and celebrate imperfections — or that which makes an item unique. Mend your own broken objects with this kintsugi kit, €27, available from designist.ie.

Parfum dreams

The classic Molton Brown fragrance is now available in parfum. Top notes of sweet lychee entwine with a tender bouquet of peony and rose, trailing with a rich cedarwood base. A signature note of juicy raspberry brings a sparkling freshness to the scent. Perfect for spring, €120, millies.ie.

One to watch

Dublin-born artist Ronan Dillon is set to exhibit in Shells Cafe, Strandhill, Sligo, later this month.

Coming from an urban upbringing, Dillon is drawn to the inconspicuous artistry of the rural and in particular by the uninhibitedness of farmer's marks, most commonly found on sheep and hay bales. Check out more of his work on ronandillon.com.

Lilac dreams

Spring may have sprung, but we're still feeling the chill. This 100% lambswool scarf in Lilac from John Hanly will keep you warm while welcoming some pastel into your spring wardrobe. Priced at €26.95, available from mimiandmartha.com.

To the moon and back

We’re over the moon for this carved wood wall shelf from Urban Outfitters. With four petite shelves, it’s perfect for displaying some quirky finds. €99, see urbanoutfitters.com.

Hairmazing

On the bathroom shelf this week is K18, the hair mask hairdressers across the country are going nutty for. Priced at €59 for the 50ml bottle, this baby isn't cheap — but a little really does go a long way.

But, is it worth the dosh? Well, we think so. Unlike other hair masks and conditioners which temporarily smooth the outer layer of the cuticle and bonds of your hair but wash out over time, K18's claim is that it reconstructs the hair structures' interchains which do not wash out over time and in fact get stronger with each treatment.

If you're sceptical (like we were), HairRepublic.ie is selling 5ml samples for €11.49.