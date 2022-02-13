Peter Dowdall: The history and heritage of the sunflower

Helianthus annus is an annual plant, grown primarily for food production. It is a statement that will mean little or nothing to most people but when I call it by its common name, the sunflower, everyone smiles.

It’s impossible not to, when you think of the stunningly beautiful golden blooms, standing proud in the sunshine.

Helianthus is a genus of about 70 different species of flowering plants, most native to North and Central America.

The most common species Helianthus annus is the plant that we all know and love as the sunflower. This has quickly become a symbol of solidarity with our Ukrainian neighbours during these dreadful times.

Now, when we think of a sunflower, our hearts may not smile, rather they may sink.

SYMBOLISM

This is a plant imbued with symbolism and all of it, positive, the sunflower is said to symbolise long life, happiness, good luck, love and adoration. To the Native Americans, sunflowers symbolise the harvest and provisions for

obvious reasons.

Because of its association with the sun, an association based on appearance and with a deeper connection in Greek mythology and the story of Clytie and Apollo, the sun god, the flower is closely entwined with many spiritualities and religions.

The yellow sunflower, the National Flower of Ukraine has further associations with goodness and truth, so disconsonant with the current situation but so apt for the Ukrainian people.

It is a plant which was first introduced into Ukraine in the 1800s and plays a vital role in the country’s agricultural economy up to now as they are the worlds biggest produce of sunflower oil. As well as its importance to them economically, it has also become

intrinsic to their culture to the point where the sunflower is now synonymous with Ukraine.

In these times of helplessness, perhaps all we can do is show solidarity with Ukraine by growing some sunflowers.

Will this help? Not directly, no, but hopefully they can garner some support in a display of solidarity.

People all over the world are using the sunflower as a symbol of support and

resistance.

So, how do you grow them? Well, if you have never tried them before, you will be delighted to learn that they couldn’t be easier.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Classed as a hardy annual which means that their life cycle will be complete in one year, the earlier you sow the seed now, then the sooner that you will be enjoying their beautiful blooms during the summer.

In about a months time, you can sow seed directly outside in the position that you would like them to remain.

However, its too cold at the moment to be sure of success doing it in that way so it’s a better idea to start them off indoors over the next month.

Use any small pots about 10cm-20cm in diameter. Fill with a good quality soil or compost. With your finger, press down a about two-three cms, sow the seed in this hole and cover over with the compost.

Seeds will germinate very quickly, after only a few days. Let the little seedlings develop into small plants in the pots before planting out during late April and May.

They can be kept in pots but the small plants will quickly become very large plants and so the pot size will have to increase just as quickly.

FROST

When the risk of frost has lessened in late April, prepare an area in the garden for planting your sunflowers. They want a good, well drained, sunny position. Add some good, humus-rich soil to the area before planting.

Whether you are growing them from seed sown directly outside or you are planting little seedlings which have been started in pots, you will have to be very careful of slugs and snails. They adore the soft growth of sunflower stems and leaves and in just one night all your hard work can be munched away.

Use a slug barrier product such as one made from sheep’s wool or a pellet containing Ferric phosphate.

There are many ways of dealing with these garden pests in an organic and environmentally sound way, but you will need to do something.

As the plants grow, which will happen nearly in front of your eyes, they will need to be staked for support.

Using a bamboo or metal stake, use soft ties to attach the stem to the stake but tie loosely as the stem will

increase in diameter relatively quickly and you don’t want the ties cutting into the stem which will simply de-capitate the plant.

Watch them grow and enjoy the blooms as they move with the sun when in bloom as the flower, said to represent Clytie following Apollo the god of the sun as he moves across the sky.

Telling the kids about this story will catch their imagination far more than explaining the phenomenon of phototropism to them.

When sowing or planting, do a few each week for several weeks so that you will have a succession of blooms, giving you the beauty of these flowers for a long period of the summer.