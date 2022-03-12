Makeover of grandmother's home sparks interiors passion

Aisling Morley and her husband Shane created their forever home when they decided to renovate Aisling’s grandmother’s house, conveniently located next door to her parents’ residence in Co Mayo.
They share their living space with their two boys, Noah and Luca.
Shane had spent 10 years working for a local building company so he took charge of construction — “everything from insulating to slabbing to painting”, says Aisling.
This left Aisling to focus on the interiors.
And it opened a world of possibility.
While researching ideas, Aisling was inspired by helpful self-build pages online which led her to begin documenting their own home DIY journey. She loves being part of the online DIY community not only for the support she has received but also because as it helped her to discover a passion for home décor.
Special features that Aisling adores in her own interiors?
“We love the double-sided stove which breaks up the open-plan area enough to give it a cosy feel when you just want to relax on the couch, but we finished it with an exposed flue and low wall which means you can see over it, so it’s still an ideal area for entertaining,” she says.
Aisling and Shane were hands-on in the project, and it was an incredibly busy few months. “Shane has just qualified as a physio,” she says. “He went back to full-time education shortly before we started the house. It was pretty full-on!”
It homes the main features we have in the house like the herringbone floor by Canadia flooring, which runs all the way from the front door through to the back of the house where the kitchen is creating a ‘flowy’ feel, and our double-sided stove.
Delaney’s stock Canadia Flooring who were very helpful and sent out samples to Delaney’s for us to view. It’s amazing what you can find in your locality, small businesses can provide a one-stop-shop which you might not even be aware of.
Gurteen kitchens supplied our kitchen. Family and friends helped with the labour.
