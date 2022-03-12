Chemist shop clearance sale is just the tonic for collectors

THE clearance sale of contents from the chain of Hayes Conyngham Robinson chemist shops at Victor Mee next week is just the tonic for collectors with an interest in Ireland’s retail history.

An entire era of shop fittings went into long-term storage when the business was taken over by Boots in 1998. Historic items like beautiful old cash registers and the kind of medicine bottles your grandmother would have been familiar with will come under the hammer at a three-day live and online sale from Belturbet, Co Cavan, which will include pub and advertising memorabilia, starting on Monday.