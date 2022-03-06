Revealed: The spring cleaning secrets to make your home sparkle

A SPRING refresh in the warming weeks of March is standard practice for many families, but what about that deep-clean you’re wrinkling your nose at?

We’re going to have to dive down to a microbial level to really put the dirt that matters on the run. By getting used to certain practices now, firm delegation, and building out a cleaning kit that suits your style and sustainable principles, you can build a low-effort daily/weekly/monthly routine that will keep the house truly fresh and healthy.

That done, you can frolic through those charming, aesthetics March shuffles with a light heart.

VIRUS ESSENTIALS

Covid has settled in as a perennial nuisance. With our guard and masks dropping, it could still slip through your front door. Keep infection confined to the person who dragged it home, is a close contact with someone with the virus, or is showing suspicious symptoms. The HSE offers a detailed guide to sanitising the house easily on a daily basis, including that flashpoint in the bathroom — tricky where there’s only one. It’s simple steps. If someone is staying in their bedroom, they can limit their exposure to everyone else, by leaving their laundry outside the bedroom door. This is then picked up (with gloves) and held away from the person in charge, until it leaves the basket and hits a hot machine. A spray of 1:1 white vinegar in water can kill some — but not all — pathogens, and has not been proven to be effective against Covid.

It’s as much a matter of routine as the products used, so print out and post this information in each specific communal area and room if you need reminding of what’s necessary every single day until you drive the hideous squatter out the door. 2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/restricted-movements/if-you-live-with-other-people/#household-cleaning-laundry-and-rubbish.

BATHROOM BLISS

We have been mesmerised into believing that a flowery spritz is all that’s needed to put manners on the bathroom. The brutal truth is less fragrant. Every time you flush the toilet (especially after the unspeakable), aerosol spray and droplets from faecal matter are jettisoned around the room as far as a couple of metres. These nasties stick to surfaces, embed themselves in your towels and can even hit you directly in the face while you’re bending over the bowl. These splashes, though invisible to the naked eye, harbour bacteria and viruses. The cleaning brand Harpic took some high-speed imagery to prove the ghastly point, releasing results in graphic photographs in November 2020. It was a terrifying Mardi Gras under the blue light.

The best way to clean your loo is wearing rubber gloves — mask up if you feel more comfortable. Use a plastic bristle brush, and if you prefer, apply your sprays, liquid toilet cleaner and/or bleach products to work. Place the bowl cleaner right under the rim and let it dribble down over the bowl. Using your spray cleaner, green or commercial, work on the pushes, levers, bolts, screws and hardware on the toilet.

Spray over the plinth and floor thoroughly (don’t ask) and pick up wet product with kitchen towels or reusable, washable cloths. Polish clean with a fresh cotton or micro-fibre cloth and toss any reusable cloths straight into the washer. Clean out the filters and head of our shower for limescale build-up (PDFs online for every model). Working towels should be in the washer after every three uses, and dumped after three years according to the Good Housekeeping Institute.

GRIT AGAINST GROT

It’s those sly spots we touch every day that pick up a largely undetectable and accumulating burden of germs — but they are easily dealt with. When these elements are used by every member of the house, it’s a merry-go-round of potential infection. Staphylococcus aureus, yeast and mould, salmonella, Escherichia coli, and (yes, you guessed it) faecal matter can find its way as far as the handle of your kettle if you’re living it up in the bathroom with the lid open.

A study by US scientists in 2020 published in the New England Journal of Medicine, discovered that Covid-19 can live on the surface of plastics and stainless steel for up to 72 hours.

Twice a week, concentrate your efforts not simply on the counters, but on the sink area, taps, kettle and small appliances, light and power switches and handles, including the pulls on your fridge and cooker. 1:1 water/white vinegar should be a staple for under the counter, but don’t ever mix up vinegar and bleach — it will produce a toxic chlorine gas that could sear your lungs. Soap (with some friction), specific detergent, bleach, ethanol, and chloride-based products used alone can break the surface tension protecting the virus.

FLOORING IT

You might be forgiven for thinking that our bedroom carpeting was fairly safe in terms of its allergen and germ load. I mean, the flooring is really a spring board to the bed. Wrong. A scientific study released in 2020 sponsored by the English sofa company ScS, found that the bedroom floor was ten times dirtier than a standard toilet seat.

In a single square centimetre of carpet, there were 140-colony forming units of bacteria and yeast grizzling away under our slippered feet — twice what was discovered in the living-room areas. This is to say nothing about the dirt mite population and other petrochemical nasties ground in underfoot which can aggravate asthma, eczema and allergic rhinitis. Together with dusty surfaces including furniture, curtains, soft furniture, baseboards and light fittings, dirty flooring can have a profound influence on air quality.

The answer? Bissel suggest working down and then deep cleaning all carpeting once a year (common practice in office spaces), and thoroughly vacuuming with a HEPA-rated machine twice a week.

Steam and water cleaning will all help to sanitise the carpet fibres, but none will sterilise it — with the porosity, position and density of carpeting that’s all but impossible. For more on understanding and enhancing indoor air quality (IAQ), you can find our expert-aided feature here.

WASH THE WASHERS

We expect a lot of our washing appliances. Labouring at 30C, were convinced the load is immaculate and the machine swept out by a few litres of detergent heavy cool water. Hot washes are essential not only to the health and hygiene of your clothes and bedding (see our guide), but as a means to sanitise the washing machine itself. An empty run with a de-scaling product will keep the drum sparkling and largely free of bacteria that can end up back on your clothes and hooking up the utility or kitchen.

Wipe out the rubber seals around the door with a hot soapy cloth, using your gloved hands and an old toothbrush to work into any slime trapping grooves (mind that neat white vinegar, as left on the surface, the acetic acid can perish rubber).

Finish by cleaning the filter on the machine — there’s always the odd hair clip and Euro held hostage.

Similarly, the dishwasher can back up with grease, undissolved tablet detergent and fragments of foodstuff; it deserves a dedicated, empty run with either a bottled product like Calgon or a cup of white vinegar placed in the top rack to dissolve grease and fight limescale once a fortnight.

The filter at the base of the machine should be rinsed out every week when you wipe over the door and rubber gaskets; just run the filters under a hot tap and tap out anything trapped. Every six months (that would be now), take out the dishwasher arms and clean them in the sink in hot soapy water, poking out any debris you can find with a cocktail stick. This will free the spray to keep your dishes truly sparkling.