Revealed: The spring cleaning secrets to make your home sparkle

Covid has settled in as a perennial nuisance. With our guard and masks dropping, it could still slip through your front door. Keep infection confined to the person who dragged it home, is a close contact with someone with the virus, or is showing suspicious symptoms. The HSE offers a detailed guide to sanitising the house easily on a daily basis, including that flashpoint in the bathroom — tricky where there’s only one. It’s simple steps. If someone is staying in their bedroom, they can limit their exposure to everyone else, by leaving their laundry outside the bedroom door. This is then picked up (with gloves) and held away from the person in charge, until it leaves the basket and hits a hot machine. A spray of 1:1 white vinegar in water can kill some — but not all — pathogens, and has not been proven to be effective against Covid.
We have been mesmerised into believing that a flowery spritz is all that’s needed to put manners on the bathroom. The brutal truth is less fragrant. Every time you flush the toilet (especially after the unspeakable), aerosol spray and droplets from faecal matter are jettisoned around the room as far as a couple of metres. These nasties stick to surfaces, embed themselves in your towels and can even hit you directly in the face while you’re bending over the bowl. These splashes, though invisible to the naked eye, harbour bacteria and viruses. The cleaning brand Harpic took some high-speed imagery to prove the ghastly point, releasing results in graphic photographs in November 2020. It was a terrifying Mardi Gras under the blue light.
It’s those sly spots we touch every day that pick up a largely undetectable and accumulating burden of germs — but they are easily dealt with. When these elements are used by every member of the house, it’s a merry-go-round of potential infection. Staphylococcus aureus, yeast and mould, salmonella, Escherichia coli, and (yes, you guessed it) faecal matter can find its way as far as the handle of your kettle if you’re living it up in the bathroom with the lid open.
You might be forgiven for thinking that our bedroom carpeting was fairly safe in terms of its allergen and germ load. I mean, the flooring is really a spring board to the bed. Wrong. A scientific study released in 2020 sponsored by the English sofa company ScS, found that the bedroom floor was ten times dirtier than a standard toilet seat.
We expect a lot of our washing appliances. Labouring at 30C, were convinced the load is immaculate and the machine swept out by a few litres of detergent heavy cool water. Hot washes are essential not only to the health and hygiene of your clothes and bedding (see our guide), but as a means to sanitise the washing machine itself. An empty run with a de-scaling product will keep the drum sparkling and largely free of bacteria that can end up back on your clothes and hooking up the utility or kitchen.