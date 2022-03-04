Collectable alcohol, anyone?

Valuable, collectible alcohol mixes very nicely with 322 lots of art, antiques and rarities at Dolan's timed spring auction, says Des O'Sullivan
The sale at Dolan's includes this 2004 bottle of Midleton Very Rare.

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 09:06
Des O’Sullivan

When it comes to collectibles whiskey may not be the first thing that springs to mind. 

Valuable, collectable alcohol mixes very nicely with 322 lots of art, antiques and rarities at Dolan's timed spring auction which draws to a close from 6.30pm on Monday, March 7.

The sale will feature 21 lots of whiskey including seven bottles of Midleton Very Rare Irish Whiskey, now in great demand, with estimates ranging from €240 to €1,200 per bottle. 

A full set of five Teeling Centenary Collection whiskeys is estimated at €4,000-€6,000. In an era when collectable whiskies are proving to be an investment there are bottles from Dingle, Waterford, Kilbeggan and Connemara.

Crows in a Hayfield, a 1961 work by Norah McGuinness, is estimated at €20,000-€30,000. 

There is art by Cecil Maguire, Susan Cronin, Flora Mitchell, Arthur Maderson, Mark O’Neill, George Russell AE, John Brobbel, Arthur Armstrong, Brian Ballard, John Morris, Charles Harper, Norman Teeling, Henry Morgan, Mat Grogan, Robert Egginton, Douglas Hutton and Manus Walsh. 

The sale also features silver, plate, antique furniture and toys. Both the catalogue and sale are online.

