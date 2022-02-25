Garden Digest: Events to help you enjoy your green spaces 

NATURE AND YOUR GARDEN

Cork Nature Network is holding an online talk on local communities and green spaces as part of a collaboration between Ennis Tidy Towns and Nature's Patch, Cavan. This talk will focus on the work of the three different organisations and their use of green spaces in protecting wildlife species. The event will take place on February 21, at 7pm on Zoom.

Cormac McCarthy, chairman of Ennis Tidy Towns, will be discussing the work of the organisation and its ongoing projects that won Ennis the title of Ireland’s tidiest town in 2021.

Barry Kavanagh will discuss the Nature's Patch project, the aim of which is to link each patch creating a linear network of wildlife-friendly areas that together will form Ireland’s largest nature reserve.

Lucy Gaffney will be discussing the work of Cork Nature Network, a charitable organisation that aims to benefit the community of Cork by promoting and encouraging the conservation of local wildlife and flora in Cork City and county, by educating and increasing the awareness of the need for conservation. To register, see eventbrite.ie/e/local-communities-and-green-spaces-tickets.

MOTHER'S DAY

Devonshire Day fundraiser takes place this year on Mother’s Day, Sunday, March 27, at Lismore Castle, Co Waterford. Devonshire Day is now a tradition at the castle; guests are served Devonshire cream tea under the guidance of the duke of Devonshire’s butler and are then offered a guided tour of the castle gardens by the head gardener — the event is a once a year occasion and not on offer generally to visitors. Tea and tours take place at 11.30am, 12.40pm, 1.50pm, 3pm and 4.10pm Entrance is by ticket only. Tickets (€27.55 including the booking fee) are available online and can be booked through the Immrama website, Lismore-Immrama.com or by contacting Donal on 085 8628445.

GARDEN TRIP

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) is hosting a trip to Primrose Hill on Saturday, February 26, from 2pm-5pm for RHSI members and friends to join a special visit to one of Ireland’s finest private spring gardens. €6 per person, payable at the gate. The next RHSI Zoom Talk is on Wednesday, March 2, from 7.30pm-9pm. Paul Smyth will give a talk about Angela Jupe, the garden at Bellefield, and Snowdrops. See rhsi.ie for more.