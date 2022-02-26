Bookcase believed carved for Cork Exhibition up for auction 

A large carved oak bookcase believed to have been made for the Cork Exhibition of 1902-03 is a centrepiece at Lynes and Lynes online sale in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, next Saturday (March 5).

Contents from two house clearances that had been in storage and property from a religious order of nuns feature in this auction. The bookcase, which contained a note saying that it had been purchased by a Sr Teresa, is estimated at €1,000-€1,500.