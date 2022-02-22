'Home of the Year' finalist gets a perfect 10 from Hugh Wallace

Michelle and Rob McNeil transformed their Belfast property into the residence of their dreams and now it’s in the running for the 2022 Home of the Year title.

When the couple purchased the 1920s building, they undertook a major revamp. “We realised quite quickly that there were a few damp issues so we had to strip the house right back to the shell,” says Michelle.

Because their home is in a conservation area, they had to extend and renovate, while maintaining the original front exterior.

“When all the walls were back up again then all the colours started coming into my head, and the design,” says Michelle.

But they were keen to maintain the house’s character.

That meant retaining the Belfast brick, adds Rob. “The good thing is, we saved quite a bit of money,” he jokes.

And that exposed brick wall helps build a case for the house to become the second finalist through to this year’s final on the RTÉ One series on Tuesday night’s show.

Architects Hugh Wallace and Amanda Bone and interior designer Sara Cosgrove all remark on the feature as they explore the interiors.

But it is longtime judge Hugh that really picks up on what the property means to the owners, noting that there is “just such a sense of family about this home”.

Before the judges' visit, Michelle tells us: “My favourite spot is the kitchen bench. It’s where we start the day as a family and where we live the day as a family and end the day as a family after dinner — and you can fit so many people along here.

Michelle and Rob share their home with their two sons and Michelle adds: “It’s a really brilliant sociable space. Home is important to us as a family.

"We didn’t have a family at the time when we built it [the property] but we knew it was what we wanted.

"Walking through the door I immediately feel relaxed in this house.

“This house is us.”

Hugh zones in on the family vibe as the judges pad about each room.

“Walking through the door, all the original staircase, doors, mouldings, all intact, the functionally — it was a terrific home. You just thought, this family enjoyed this home as I enjoyed it — and for that reason, I gave it a 10,” he says.

Funnily enough, the three judges have an interesting family dynamic all their own.

Amanda’s eyebrows shoot up as Hugh declares his mark. But it’s all in good fun — all three judges are impressed with this living space.

The compact original hall and original part of the house saw them keep the existing staircase, as Amanda notes.

“It’s after the First World War that these houses were built for a new middle class — they were in all the cities and if you like it’s a shrunk-down version of a big, but with the original proportions,” as Hugh notes as the three judges pause in an area of the home they refer to as the “snug”.

All are impressed with the living area and extension, complete with wood-burning stove.

Amanda is not a fan of the shutters in one area of the house.

“I know why they’re used in terms of privacy but they’re blocking out so much light and they’re very chunky but the overall feeling in this room is really lovely,” she says.

The main bedroom, complete with a dressing room, gets Hugh’s seal of approval. “Walking in here you get the sense that you’re in a luxurious hotel,” he says.

The judges give it a score of 26.

Jean Ann Taylor and Michael Merrins, Dublin

Jean Ann Taylor and Michael Merrins live in a contemporary new build in Dublin.

The couple found a site and worked with their architect to create a timber-clad, passive, south-facing contemporary home with large windows that flood the home in natural day-light and give them views of the surrounding greenery.

They adore their open-plan living area.

The ground floor creates a space for dining and entertaining, while also offering the couple beautiful views.

“We love wood, we love stone, we love brick,” says Jean Ann.

“We added some colour with art and with cushions.”

As for their favourite spot? “The head of the dining room table is our favourite spot because from this chair you have a full view of the garden,” says Jean Ann.

“You can see our beautiful sculpture, our living area our kitchen area.

“Also, this person who sits in this chair can full view can talk to everyone in the room while having a very good view.”

I am impressed with their creative approach to what could have been a problem.

“We had a few issues with drainage in our supposed-to-be lawn,” says Michael.

“And then, with discussion with engineers, I suggested having a putting green — and they said having a putting green would solve all our problems.”

Jean Ann adds: “That was the icing on the cake.” The judges would agree as we see Sara and Hugh having a go outside, watched by Amanda.

The judges give the property a score of 23.

Cat and Ciaran Hogan, Galway

Cat and Ciaran Hogan are basket makers who live in a 1970s residence in Galway.

When the couple moved in, they started to renovate while trying to preserve as much of the property’s original character and layout as possible.

They took inspiration for the colours they used in their home from nature, painting the walls with teals and blues and adding a forest mural to their guest bedroom.

“There was just this lovely energy and just something different we hadn’t seen in any other house,” says Cat.

“We just kept adding colour and textures — and octopuses and art and everything else that we could fit into the house.” Their favourite spot is in their bathroom.

“While we were doing the renovations, the entire house was just covered in dust and dirt so one of the first things we put in was the bath,” says Cat.

This 1970s house with its Scandinavian design “has been turned on its head” says Hugh.

“Love it or hate it, this is a very special home full of the personality and expression of these homeowners,” he says.

The judges award the house 25.