Peter Dowdall: How to rethink a garden when a tree has fallen 

Some of the recent stormy weather has left gaps and holes in gardens and whilst we may be sad to see the end of an old tree or mature shrub — and perhaps you are left with a mess to clean up after a large branch or tree fell on existing planting, destroying what lay beneath — we should look upon this as an opportunity to introduce something new into the garden.

That something new may simply be a replacement tree or shrub — or perhaps it leads to the development of a whole new area or a complete re-think of the garden.

It is sad to see the end of an old mature tree — and I’m sure there are plenty lying around the landscape over the past week.

To see them lying on their sides, roots exposed, their trunks and branches which had stood so majestically — in some cases for centuries — now lying like fallen soldiers is, of course, heart-wrenching.

They have provided us with clean air for so long, removing toxins and pumping out fresh oxygen, they have played host to myriad wildlife, sustained so much life and promoted such biodiversity not to speak of the personal stories that such trees can tell.

Names carved in the bark, canoodling couples, making use of the shade and obscurity, swings and hammocks tied to the strong branches like outstretched arms, where is the den going to be now for the games of tip the can?

A mature tree in a garden is part of the home, a family friend and that it can be taken so quickly and without warning, often causing such physical devastation seems cruel indeed.

But that’s what Nature does, to everything there is a time and all that. As the micro-universe with all its individual ecosystems that had been created in and around that tree comes to an end, now it’s time for new beginnings.

If the tree is left lying on its side to rot as would often happen in woodland situations, then quite quickly, fungi and bacteria will get to work and form new and expanding colonies which will sustain themselves and lead to the eventual decomposition of the tree to become rich humus, feeding earthworms and other soil organisms. As the tree decomposes, ferns and other woodland plants will begin to grow in the softening wood as seeds fall onto it.

In most garden situations, however, it is rarely left to Nature, more often the chainsaws are brought in and the debris removed so that something new may be planted. If you can, do try and leave some wood in a pile to decompose as this will encourage more species of beneficial fungi and bacteria to develop which will only improve the soil along with providing refuge for beneficial wildlife.

When it comes to replacing those that have fallen, much thought will need to be given to the choice of species.

Firstly, think about the eventual height and spread that your garden can accommodate and also the rate of growth. For example, eucalyptus can grow up to 20metres in 20 years. Their branches are heavy and break off easily and they are shallow-rooted, meaning that they are liable to come down in high winds.

Trees like chestnut, oak, beech and sycamore are only suited to the largest of gardens and parkland situations.

Birch, alder, and types of willow are more suited to medium-sized gardens and their catkins, though not always thought of as being food for bees are a very important source of food during late winter and early spring as they emerge to forage for the new season.

Flowering trees such as winter-flowering prunus and malus will suit small and medium sites and are brightening up gardens throughout Ireland at the moment, a real treat to behold on blue-sky days right now.

The mature trees that we are enjoying right now were planted by our grandparents and earlier generations, if we want the trees that we plant now to be admired for several generations to come and as our climate is changing and we are experiencing more extreme weather periods and harsher storms, it’s wise to choose trees accordingly.

Good trees for drought resistance include those with a waxy leaf such as Holly or Holm Oak, or leaves that have modified into needles such as Pinus.

For the other extreme, good choices for waterlogged soil and gardens prone to flooding include alder and willow.

It’s not strictly true to say that some trees are more deep-rooted than others as really, most tree roots can grow to quite a depth and thus provide good anchorage to protect against high winds. The key to developing deep roots in a tree is more to do with the soil conditions than choice of species.

Ensure that you are planting the tree in soil that isn’t compacted beneath, has good aeration and is not waterlogged.

Finally, it may sound obvious but perhaps the most important thing to do when planting a tree is to stake it well so that the roots are enabled to develop properly and anchor the tree so that it remains in position for, hopefully, centuries to come.

