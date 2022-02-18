Interiors makeover turns Cork house into chic family home 

The beauty of my job is I get to arrive at the end when everything is shiny and new, to see what’s been done and how it’s all working.
An excursion to Tower, Co Cork, is a perfect example, with an added and delicious perk of freshly brewed coffee and buttery scones straight from an oven which happens to be set in cabinetry embellished with brushed gold handles and finished in Railings paint from Farrow & Ball.
It’s a chameleon colour, appearing to be charcoal until the light comes out to play and a decidedly bluish hue emerges from its depths.
It also happens to be a favourite of interior designer David O’Brien of RJ O’Brien Building Contractors who met the owners last March to review their downstairs and come up with a redesign to make it work better for them and their three children aged under nine.
“The brief was more space and more connection with the back garden,” says David. “It was already open-plan but with lots of nooks and crannies. They wanted different areas in one space.”
Opening up the area in this 2008 build has created a dual aspect room from the front of the house to the rear. In the centre is the perfectly proportioned kitchen with a deep island at which to perch on a stool for coffee and scones, a chat while food prepping, supervising homework, or indulging in drinks and nibbles with friends, illuminated by pendant lights with fluted glass vintage-style shades.
But like any family-orientated interior design it had to combine practicality with good looks.
- Interior design: David O’Brien, of RJ O’Brien Building Contractors; www.rjobrienbc.ie @theblackhouse.ie
- Building works: Brian Malone Construction; www.brianmaloneconstruction.ie;
www.instagram.com/rjobrienbuildingcontractors; instagram.com/theblackhouse.ie