Kerry residence with LA-style interiors in 'Home of the Year'

I’m strolling through the front door — following in the footsteps of judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone and Sara Cosgrove — as Tony tells me how this contemporary family home came to be.
As well as a background in software, Tony has over 20 years’ experience in drawing plans, and designing and developing luxury properties in Los Angeles, and more recently in Ireland.
“We didn’t want to build a traditional LA box; we wanted something that fitted in with the location,” he says.
“We wanted the design to focus on open plan and to be about the stone, the oaks, the materials,” says Tony.
The wide hallway opens into comfortable, ultra-relaxing ground-floor living spaces, and a kitchen area with a large island, where the family breakfasts.
“It’s a new home but any time someone steps through this door they say they feel like it’s been here forever.
“Inside it’s very much more modern, open-plan living, finished with materials such as oak and stone, and natural clay that comes from Cornwall on the walls, to provide a breathable, sustainable environment — and it gives a lot of texture,” says Tony.
“The timing couldn’t have been better,” agrees Tony.
“I think it is so enjoyable to build here — all the people you work with; they’re fun people.”
