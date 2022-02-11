Wish List: Eight Valentine's picks to share the love this week 

Meaning and Wellness

We’re thrilled to hear about a gorgeous new, female-led Irish company, EvenStone. Sally Stone tells us she has designed the range so that gifts are imbued with meaning and wellness. Sally sources sustainable and ethical Irish premium products from local artisans. EvenStone offers premium gift boxes like this one for Valentine’s Day. Find out more at https://evenstone.ie

Galentine’s Bundle

I love the whole celebrate your gal pals concept, check out this Galentine’s Bundle from Kash Beauty, below. This pink-themed gift is perfect for your favourite friend, or creating some romantic makeup looks for yourself. The Royal Rose Palette in this bundle is designed with six soft, feminine rose-based hues. There’s also the new Adore Half Lash, the Vintage Rose Lip Liner and its super-pigmented sister lipstick by the same name, plus the Pink Pearl Eyeshadow Topper. It’s €44.95 from kashbeauty.com

Afternoon Tea

If you want to spend some quality time with your Galentine, the Cork International Hotel has a special Afternoon Tea on offer for the whole month of February. All the usual delights with extra special touches like avocado salsa topped with sunny side up quail egg on focaccia, homemade chocolate and raspberry brownie, and a red velvet cake cupcake. Yum. €25 pp, find out more at www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com

Love Theme

Oliver Bonas have these themed pieces like an underwater LED disco light, €11.85, Amelie alphabet initial ceramic mug, €14.80, Moore swirl pink ceramic aroma diffuser, €53, and the all-important Valentine’s Day Card I Love You, for €3.50. https://www.oliverbonas.com/ie

Instant Memories

It’s pink so it’s making it in this week’s list. The INSTAX mini 9 instant camera, above, in a rather fetching flamingo hue is €89.99. We’re digging the retro-style photography, actually holding a physical photo in your hand would be quite nice, right? Take a snap of your beloved on February 14. Available from Currys Ireland, see www.currys.ie

Say cheers with your loved one with a new Irish craft gin, inspired by the finest botanicals native to Killarney National Park in Co Kerry. Muckross Wild Irish Gin boasts elegant floral notes combined with a burst of citrus — think hawthorn, blackthorn, heather and rosehip blended with bitter orange and grapefruit. Now being poured in select bars, restaurants and hotels across the country, the gin is also available at select Carry Out Off Licences and online from https://muckrossirishgin.com/ for €49.95 per 70cl.

B&B

Well, for the weekend that’s in it, how about breakfast in bed served on this love 31cm tray? Made from certified Scandinavian birchwood and handcrafted in Sweden, it’s designed by Asta Barrington and is dishwasher-safe; €32.50 from www.daisypark.co.uk

Oud Wood

A bit of romantic candlelight never goes astray, try getting a bit of that Tom Ford magic with the Private Blend Oud Wood Candle, pictured below. Oud wood is one of the rarest, and most precious and expensive ingredients in a perfumer’s arsenal, with tonka bean and amber to add warmth and sensuality. It’s priced at €80, check out www.tomford.co.uk and www.brownthomas.com