Garden Digest: What to do now to boost your room outside

The Big Grow

GIY has teamed up with Innocent for the Big Grow, the 11th annual campaign to get 50,000 children growing their own food in classrooms across the country this spring.

Primary school teachers nationwide can sign up for a free food growing kit for their students, which comes with three packs of different seeds including mixed salad, peas, and radish along with enough compost, growing cups, instructions, and fun lesson plans.

The Big Grow has so far helped 1.6m children to start growing their own veg, and this year 50,000 children in Ireland will have an opportunity to learn how to grow food in their classrooms. Teachers can sign up at innocentdrinks.ie/big-grow

Floral Demonstration

Ballincollig Flower and Garden Club will host a floral demonstration by Sheila Gilbert (AOIFA demonstrator and teacher) entitled ‘Let’s step into spring’ on Monday, February 14, at 8pm at Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig. Floral teaching demonstration at 7.30pm. Visitors €10. New members are always welcome.

Memorial Mass

Mass for deceased members of Youghal Flower and Garden Club will take place in the Holy Family Church, Magners Hill, Youghal, on Wednesday, February 16, at 10am. Current Covid advice will apply. For those who cannot attend the Mass, it will be live-streamed on CRY 104FM.

Cooking With Herbs

Ladysbridge and District Flower and Garden Club will meet on Monday, February 21, at 8pm in the Garryvoe Hotel. Guest speakers Elizabeth and Rory O’Connell of Ballymaloe Cookery School will speak on ‘Growing and cooking with herbs’. New members €30 annual subscription, €10 for guests.

Welcome Spring

Cork Flower and Garden Club is holding its February club night on Tuesday, February 15, at 7.30pm in Garryduff Sports Centre, Rochestown, Cork. The club will hold a demonstration by Betty Holden, AOIFA demonstrator, entitled “Welcome spring”. Annual membership fees of €35 are due on the night. All visitors are very welcome: entry €5.

Creating Beautiful Borders

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) is hosting a trip to Primrose Hill on Saturday, February 26, from 2pm-5pm for RHSI members and friends to join a special visit to one of Ireland’s finest private spring gardens. €6 per person, payable at the gate. The next RHSI Zoom talk is Jack Wildgoose, Wildegoose Perennials, entitled ‘Creating Beautiful Borders’ which takes place on Wednesday, February 16, 7.30pm-9pm. See RHSI.ie for more.