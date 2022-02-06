Revealed: This is what Ireland's dream homes look like 

We all know how hard our homes have had to work and adapt over the past two years and this is reflected in the living spaces we now covet.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, it highlights some of the most popular designs in Ireland, including an open-plan living space, a contemporary kitchen, an outdoor kitchen, a bedroom workstation, a modern courtyard with multiple seating areas, and an elegant entryway.
“Within the winning designs this year, we can see a number of our key trend predictions in action, including nature-inspired colour palettes, smart workspaces and garden entertainment areas,” says Victoria Harrison, editor, Houzz UK and Ireland.
Has post-lockdown and the pandemic affected interiors in Irish houses? Spending more time indoors forced us to rethink our homes and, according to the latest Houzz & Home report, renovating due to outdated or undesirable design or style was the top concern for outdoors, kitchens, and bathrooms.
With the rise of working from home, residences have doubled as living spaces and offices and, according to the Houzz research, a fifth of homeowners claimed to have decorated or furnished their home office in the last year (21%), up by 11% since 2019. Home offices being added or upgraded rose by four percentage points in 2020 from 2018 (12% versus 8%).
Any key advice on interiors trends this year? “Smarter use of space is becoming increasingly important, and we expect to see this trend develop further well into 2022,” she says. “As we see a hybrid working model become the norm, professionals on Houzz are being tasked with creating spaces that flex with the needs of the homeowner and all available space is carefully considered.”
How has the increase in supply costs affected design wish lists?
“Renovation activity will continue to be busy, with the latest Houzz research finding that 49% of homeowners plan to renovate, up five percentage points since 2019, as people find it valuable to invest in their homes for reasons that prevailed before the pandemic, and will do so going forward.
