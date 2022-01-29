Meet the Cork mother and daughter creating wonder walls

It's the time of year, with days getting longer, when we muse on the notion of getting a man in to paint the house. But what if a woman, or even two, proved to be the best man for the job?
Cork-based mother and daughter duo Mary and Lorraine O’Leary are one of those heartening pandemic success stories, who, like so many others, were obliged to down tools with lockdown, but set about adapting their business to suit changing times.
But they also bring what they describe as their pickiness and dislike of covering up shoddy work — something that comes out of the exacting training Mary received back in the 1980s when she embarked on her decorating career.
And there’s a particular perk of the job which any woman who has ever endured the tyranny of the wardrobe before going to work will envy. “I don’t have to put on my make-up and tights every day,” Lorraine laughs.
In an area of work that has seen a surge during the pandemic, Mary and Lorraine have observed a change in how we see our homes and how that’s driving trends, including the increasing popularity of wallpaper and its application, and shifting colour choices. “People are using wallpaper as art in their rooms in panels,” says Lorraine. “Cool greys are out, warm greys are staying as a neutral.
Special effects are also in their bag of tricks with murals for children’s rooms proving popular.
- Get a colour consultation or use an interior designer, or know the purpose of the room and the feeling you want to achieve.
- Choose your colour in the room in daylight, not in a showroom with artificial lighting which alters the colour.
- Consider the time of day you’re using the room and when the sun hits.
- Don’t be afraid of colour. You can always change it in a year.
But if you’re hoping to hire the ladies to tackle your room, join the queue: They’re booked solidly until May, but that’s not stopping them planning their own future.
- www.instagram.com/lmdecor_cork/?hl=en