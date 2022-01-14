Meet retailers helping us shop more sustainably for our homes

New Year with its tradition of making resolutions is a good time to start buying better, either pre-loved or locally made. The latter, admittedly, will be more expensive than off the shelf, but you’ll get exactly what you want and something that might even last beyond a generation and is an item that can be repaired when necessary.
Fans of The Store Yard in Portlaoise who are always happy to make a detour on the road to Dublin to go interiors shopping know the eclectic mix of interior and architectural salvage you can pick up there.
When I first chatted to owner David Keane some years ago, he summed up their offering, and the difficulty customers have resisting temptation, by telling me how a customer once came by for a Belfast sink and left with hat boxes from the 1920s and 1930s. He also spoke of doors and architraves in stock, sourced at Irish Georgian house sales, and fur coats being bought instead of practical door knockers.
At its heart, Origineire is focused on contemporary Irish furniture and interiors, selling a handpicked selection of design and décor products created by both known and emerging designers and artists based in Ireland.
Something we may not have questioned and which Siobhan also highlights is, “Many retailers sell products under the Designed in Ireland brand, but the products are made on the other side of the world, so always check the label.”
