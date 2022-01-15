Exploring the role of BioLPG and gas boilers in heating homes 

Having taken a wry look at the possibilities of HVO, let’s take another carbon-light step away from the world of heat pumps (HP) and deep-retrofits and look at what else is out there in terms of Earth-friendly fuel alternatives to oil and gas.

There’s no way to write in a supportive manner about our existing fossil fuel heating systems — none, and hydrogen heating (the shining shore of energy-efficient, planet-saving home and commercial heating) is still wafting around in idealistic blogs and international pilot programs.

When we copped the mortgage market offering those first low-interest products for homes with higher BERs, it really woke us all up to the potential of a two-tier society of have-HPs and have-nots. It’s hard to disregard the 300% efficiency possible with, say, a geothermal HP and UFH, but they demand a juicy spend to open the door to their charms.

I’m all heart in terms of greening up my energy supply, but essentially re-mortgaging to go all-in on a deep retrofit to accommodate a grant-aided ASHP — well, it’s keeping me wide-eyed at night. Does it have to be a binary choice?

In use in Ireland since 2018, BioLPG or bio-propane, is chemically indistinct from domestic LPG. It’s refined from a blend of sustainably sourced vegetable oils, residues, and waste, including palm oil, to the RSPO global standard. BioLPG boasts 50%-90% fewer emissions than LPG depending on the blend and the “feedstock” used in the production of the batch.

All the SEAI grants bar the heat pump grant remain available to anyone upgrading the insulation and heating controls in their home. Picture: iStock

Marginally more expensive than LPG, exempt from carbon tax, and far more expensive than natural gas, BioLPG can be used in all new condensing boilers intended for LPG. The fuel is housed in a tank on-site, below or above ground, and delivered in just the same way as conventional LPG by an authorised Calor Gas supplier.

Liquid Gas Ireland (LGI) is passionately advocating for the vital role of BioLPG and for high-efficiency gas boilers to take their place alongside the heat pump in addressing Ireland’s fossil fuel crisis.

Liquid Gas Ireland chairman Brian Derham explains: “BioLPG can be ‘dropped-in’ to existing LPG boilers and appliances. It can also be blended with LPG which can also provide the option for a phased, secure transition to 100% BioLPG.

This sets it apart from other renewable solutions. The other important benefit of switching is the impact on local air quality. Gaseous fuels such as LPG and BioLPG generate extremely low levels of pollutant emissions. A modern, efficient LPG condensing boiler, fuelled by LPG/BioLPG, can deliver energy improvements of up to 90% [when compared to older boilers]. In addition, the installation of heating controls to a home heating system will typically reduce energy usage by up to 20%.”

In terms of State backing, support and sheer popular enthusiasm, is BioLPG matched to a high-efficiency condenser boiler still out in the cold? While BioLPG is certified as renewable by the EU and the Irish Government, laser focus remains on the genius of heat-pump retrofits.

Derham says: “At the core of the Climate Action Plan is a commitment to install 600,000 heat pumps and retrofit 500,000 homes for improved energy efficiency. However, LGI [while supporting the CAP and Paris Climate Agreement] continues to express its concern that this ‘one size fits all’ approach’ to decarbonisation, is putting significant pressure on those living in rural communities. It simply does not consider the unique economic and infrastructural challenges, where over two-thirds of homes currently rely on oil boilers for heating and fuel. This prohibitive expense is proved by the continued low uptake of retrofitting grants outside urban centres.”

The low-flow temperatures of a typical ASHP, State-aided via grants handled by the SEAI, demand very high levels of heat retention for optimal economic performance and ideally are linked to new plumbed-in dedicated emitters — low-flow radiators and/or UFH. For many in older homes, getting aboard the heat pump train was simply never going to be a plug-and-play, even with relatively goodlevels of insulation in place. The LGI commissioned their own omnibus survey on the public response to the Government’s deep-retrofit programs, intended to lift homes to the area of a B2, and thereby ensuring they are “heat-pump ready”.

Mary Gorman, Abbeyleix: 'I wanted to find a solution that was affordable as a total retrofit is very costly. I did my research and discovered Calor BioLPG.'

Having lived in her house for 32 years, Mary Gorman of Abbeyleix said she found it cold. “I wanted to find a solution that was affordable, as a total retrofit is very costly,” she said. “I did my research and discovered Calor BioLPG. The cost was a big attraction, but so too was the fact that it is totally secure, it cannot be stolen — that was a very important aspect in making the switch to Calor Gas, as I live in the countryside.”

Derham says: “Over half of Irish people say they could not afford an average cost of €56,000 to deep-retrofit their home — 66% cited the high cost to deep retrofit a home for installation of a heat pump system, and 57% pointed to a resulting lack of other low-carbon options should their heating system break down. It’s clear that more lower-carbon options need to be embraced and promoted by Government to encourage homeowners to engage with Ireland’s decarbonisation journey.”

A reminder here. Without good insulation and a measure of air-tightness, no heating system will perform well. Anyone considering installing or converting to BioLPG can avail of all the appropriate SEAI grants, bar that for a heat pump.

We’re slowly advancing to a time of “passive plus”: homes so tightly made and highly insulated that there will be no heating whatsoever beyond body heat and that recovered by the ventilation system.

Derham emphasises: “As a sector, we support the principle of energy efficiency first and improving a home’s energy efficiency rating through a range of suitable measures based on a particular home’s needs. Our energy supplier members are also obligated parties under the Government’s Energy Efficiency Obligation Scheme (EEOS).

“In a recent series of rural reports commissioned by LGI and based on CSO census data, we highlight the savings that could be made if the two-thirds of homes in rural Ireland currently using high-carbon fossil-based fuels switch to a lower-carbon alternative such as LPG or BioLPG instead of retrofitting for installation of heat pump systems. The savings were based on an average cost of €56,000 for a full-scale retrofit, including heat pump installation and an industry estimate of €5,000 for switching to a gas boiler with standard system upgrades.”

Calor is sweetening its deals currently, with free boilers for new customers (terms and conditions apply).

Obviously, seriously upgrading your home’s energy efficiency in terms of insulation, ventilation, and air-tightness will require spending money, not simply dropping in a new gas boiler or ASHP.

These projects should not be limited to the potential inclusion of air pumps, it should be part of all our home improvement plans for the future, whatever the fuel or heat system choice. The use of palm oil may be a sticking point with some potential bio-propane customers, as commercial plantations are a major contributor to the destruction of the rainforests. With a new high-efficiency boiler, the best insulation you can manage, and dedicated, zoned heat controls, your BER should get a tickle up.

Derham explains that the story of BioLPG is still evolving, and as a single source or back-up heat solution, it’s a positive, present solution.

“Liquid Gas Ireland advocates for the role that Government should play in supporting ongoing research, development and innovation in product development, “ he says.

“For example, in addition to BioLPG, the LPG industry across Europe is exploring the development of new fuels such as renewable dimethyl ethers (DME), which have similar molecular properties to conventional LPG, and can support the decarbonisation of heat in off-grid areas.

“LGI members currently offer consumers highly efficient condensing boilers which can operate on both conventional LPG, and BioLPG [including blends], therefore offering a future-proofed solution. Additionally, the LPG industry supports the deployment of hybrid heating systems and acts as a flexible back-up to solar thermal and heat-pump systems.”