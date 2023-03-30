Former Cork city Cookshop to become wine bar and gallery

Permission has been granted for a change-of-use of the retail unit formerly known as Brennan's Cookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street
Former Cork city Cookshop to become wine bar and gallery

Brennan's Cook Shop 7, Oliver Plunkett St, Cork.

Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 06:00
Kevin O’Neill

Once a beloved family-run cookshop, a Cork city building is to be reborn as a wine bar and art gallery under new plans.

Phoenix Street Social has been granted planning permission for a change-of-use of the retail unit formerly known as Brennan's Cookshop, located at number 7 Oliver Plunkett Street.

In its place, it will develop a wine bar and art gallery, adding to the street's thriving hospitality scene.

Phoenix Street Social Ltd is directed by the well-known publican, Benny McCabe, who owns a number of popular bars and restaurants across Cork. 

Over the past few years, the company has successfully converted several former retail properties into award-winning hospitality venues, including the popular Arthur Mayne's wine bar which once operated as a pharmacy.

Following the go-ahead, the company's newest venture will be situated in a prime city centre location, at the junction of where Oliver Plunkett Street meets Beasley Street - immediately adjacent to Milano and Market Lane.

The new wine bar and gallery will bring Phoenix Street Social's portfolio close to 20 venues, following a number of  recent developments by the company.

Last October, Phoenix Street Social re-opened the historic Pavillion bar on Carey's Lane, restoring it to its former 1920s aesthetic featuring a lounge, cocktail bar and cinema.

 

More in this section

bank cards and a calculator on the background of a gas stove Easy steps to making your home more energy efficient
Save money for home cost Deep Retrofit 2023: Show me the money, how to pay for it all
Home loan, car insurance, family assurance protection, and private property legacy planning concept Retrofit your home for a greener, lower-cost lifestyle
Former Cork city Cookshop to become wine bar and gallery

'Our retrofit was a seismic shift in comfort, like being wrapped in a warm blanket' 

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd