Former Cork city Cookshop to become wine bar and gallery

Once a beloved family-run cookshop, a Cork city building is to be reborn as a wine bar and art gallery under new plans.
Phoenix Street Social has been granted planning permission for a change-of-use of the retail unit formerly known as Brennan's Cookshop, located at number 7 Oliver Plunkett Street.
In its place, it will develop a wine bar and art gallery, adding to the street's thriving hospitality scene.
Phoenix Street Social Ltd is directed by the well-known publican, Benny McCabe, who owns a number of popular bars and restaurants across Cork.
Over the past few years, the company has successfully converted several former retail properties into award-winning hospitality venues, including the popular Arthur Mayne's wine bar which once operated as a pharmacy.
Following the go-ahead, the company's newest venture will be situated in a prime city centre location, at the junction of where Oliver Plunkett Street meets Beasley Street - immediately adjacent to Milano and Market Lane.
The new wine bar and gallery will bring Phoenix Street Social's portfolio close to 20 venues, following a number of recent developments by the company.
Last October, Phoenix Street Social re-opened the historic Pavillion bar on Carey's Lane, restoring it to its former 1920s aesthetic featuring a lounge, cocktail bar and cinema.