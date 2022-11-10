Coptic Church refused planning permission for place of worship in Blarney

Plans to redevelop the former clubhouse bar and restaurant of a Cork golf club and turn it into a place of worship have been turned down by Cork City Council.
Pope Kyrillos Coptic Church had lodged a planning application seeking permission to convert the building at Curraghnalaght and Clogheenmilcon in Blarney.
The premises, which was recently sold, was also recently renovated, according to the sales agent.
It is set on a one-acre site adjacent to the former Blarney golf course and not too far from the nearby caravan and camping park, some 2.5km from the centre of Blarney village.
However, city planners say the site is remote, removed from current services and has poor access to public transport and amenities.
As such, they say it is an inappropriate development on the site.