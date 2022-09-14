Former Cork pub earmarked for apartment development

A developer is seeking to convert a historic Cork city pub into apartments.

Patricks Unity Ltd has lodged plans with Cork City Council proposing the conversion of the site at 18/19 Douglas Street - formerly An Cruiscín Lán pub - into three apartments.

The works involve the construction of an open courtyard within the existing building footprint and a new access gate as part of the protected stone archway to the former St John's Market.

In 2020, the council granted permission to Michael Kennefick to transform the pub into a ground-floor cafe/restaurant.

Although plans for the restaurant were given the green light, they never came to fruition.