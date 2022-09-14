Former Cork pub earmarked for apartment development

The Douglas Street venue is to be converted into three apartments
Former Cork pub earmarked for apartment development

The former Cruiscín Lán pub on Douglas Street, Cork. Image: Google

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 09:36
Kevin O’Neill

A developer is seeking to convert a historic Cork city pub into apartments.

Patricks Unity Ltd has lodged plans with Cork City Council proposing the conversion of the site at 18/19 Douglas Street - formerly An Cruiscín Lán pub - into three apartments.

The works involve the construction of an open courtyard within the existing building footprint and a new access gate as part of the protected stone archway to the former St John's Market.

In 2020, the council granted permission to Michael Kennefick to transform the pub into a ground-floor cafe/restaurant.

Although plans for the restaurant were given the green light, they never came to fruition.

Read More

After fire and floods one of Ireland's first shopping centres is now up for sale at €21m

More in this section

Permission granted to change new Cork hotel plans Permission granted to change new Cork hotel plans
Appeals lodged against Cork Docklands' redevelopment Appeals lodged against Cork Docklands' redevelopment
Planning permission sought for Kent Station extension Planning permission sought for Kent Station extension
<p>Image of the proposed housing development in Killarney.</p>

Planning refused for 228 new homes in Killarney

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices