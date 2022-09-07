Planning refused for 228 new homes in Killarney

Plans for a major housing development in Killarney, Co Kerry have been blocked.

An Bord Pleanála has turned down proposals to build 228 residential units (76 houses and 152 apartments) on lands at the Port Road and St Margaret's Road in Killarney.

Portal Asset Holdings Limited had lodged the plans directly to the board under the fast-track planning process.

Some 50 observations were submitted regarding the plans, including concerns about density, access, and its impact on green spaces.

In issuing its rejection, An Bord Pleanála raised a concern about the increase in artificial light generated during the construction and operational phases of the development, which could impact on lesser horseshoe bats near the river.

It noted that "the applicant has failed ... to demonstrate that the proposed development would not adversely affect the integrity" of the site and that planning could, therefore, not be granted.