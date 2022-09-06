Permission granted to change new Cork hotel plans

The developer previously had permission for a 191-bedroom hotel
Computer-generated image of the planned hotel on Cork's Camden Quay. Image: 3D Design Bureau

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 23:23
Kevin O’Neill

Planning permission has been granted to a developer behind a proposed Cork city hotel to omit a rooftop restaurant from the final development.

In its place, additional long-stay suites can now be built.

Cork City council has granted permission to Carra Shore Hotel (Camden Place) Limited for changes to its approved hotel on the site of the former McKenzies/Circuit Courthouse on Camden Quay, Camden Place and Pine Street in Cork city.

It has now also been granted permission to omit a proposed rooftop restaurant, bar, kitchen, store, toilets and services area and, instead, build 10 long-stay suites.

Further internal tweaks have also been approved, with the new development now set to incorporate 201 bedrooms, of which 148 are hotel rooms and 53 are long-stay suites.

The proposed development consists of or comprises the carrying out of works to a Protected Structure.

