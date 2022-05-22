Government action having an increasingly positive impact

In order to stop the rot, the Government have been making some efforts in the ambitious Housing for All plan (which seeks to oversee the provision of 33,000 homes per year until 2030) and one of the first strong initiatives to try to meet their targets looks like being the proposed €120,000 subsidy per unit to encourage the buildings of apartments in city centres.

Whatever about causing the costs of units to rise, it should at least provide an initial surge in apartment-building in the city centres.