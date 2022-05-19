Plans move forward for two new bridges to Cork Event Centre

Cork City Council has issued tender documents for the construction of two pedestrian bridges to connect to the former Beamish & Crawford brewery site and the future location of the planned €80m Cork events centre.

The bespoke steel bridges will span approximately 30m over the South Channel of the River Lee in the vicinity of Crosse’s Green and French’s Quay.

The works also include the repair of approximately 100m of the existing quay wall.

“Expressions of interest are sought from suitably experienced civil engineering contractors who can demonstrate experience relevant to the construction of civil engineering works – in particular bridge structures – and who can mobilise sufficient plant and labour resources,” the documents state.

The council has also issued tender documents for public realm improvement works within the quarter, including the redevelopment of Bishop Lucey Park.

The project will comprise the upgrading of road and pavement surfaces, the modification and widening of footpaths, and the improvement of cycle lanes.

The 1.8-hectare area includes parts of South Main Street, South Gate Bridge, Grand Parade, Proby’s Quay/Keyser’s Hill, St Finbarre’s Street, Crosse’s Green Quay, and Wandesford Street.

Traffic-calming measures, planters, and street furniture will also be installed.

The council said that the works will likely coincide with the construction of the long-awaited Cork Events Centre.

Cabinet approved a completion date of 2024 for the Cork Events Centre project and pledged €7m to cover inflation and Covid-19 delays in February.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage originally allocated €12.5m in funding for the project in Budget 2022.

Live Nation/BAM, the consortium behind the centre, has also committed €5m for the delivery of a detailed design of the centre, which is expected to be concluded next month.

The remainder of the former Beamish site has now been redeveloped.

A large student apartment complex at the northern end of the site is complete and occupied.

The former Counting House building has been redeveloped into a modern office building with tenants currently being sought for the location.

Its use as a civic building is just one of the possibilities being floated by the developers BAM, who have invested €30m in the development.

It says a couple of public bodies have come to look at the meticulously-crafted regeneration project and the feeling is that “it would be an ideal spot for a civic building”.

The building could potentially be let to a single occupant and there has been an enquiry “along that line”. Enquiries have also come in from the financial services and tech sectors.