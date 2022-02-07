Developer appeals refusal of Aldi supermarket on Cork's Skehard Road

A developer has appealed a decision by Cork City Council to refuse permission for a mixed-use development, including an Aldi supermarket, in Cork city.

Proposed for the Skehard Road, Lyonshall Limited had been refused permission for the supermarket, as well as 28 residential units and a cafe close to SuperValu.

A single house would be demolished as part of the proposal, but Cork City Council refused permission for the scheme in recent weeks.

In doing so, it said that the proposed development, by reason of its layout, massing, scale, height and proximity to the southern and eastern boundaries of the site “would be visually obtrusive, result in overshadowing of adjoining properties and, as such, would seriously injure the residential amenities of adjoining properties and be out of character with the area”.

As part of its reasoning, the council also stated that the proposed development site is considered an "out-of-centre site” in accordance with the order of priority for the location of retail developments as set out in a section of the City Development Plan 2015-2021.

But Lyonshall has appealed this, saying the development is appropriate for the site in question.

A decision on the appeal will be made by late May.