Green light for 276 new homes in Bishopstown

Cork city’s western suburbs are set for expansion after the planning board cleared the way for the construction of 276 new homes on the periphery of Bishopstown.

The grant of planning permission on a 9.95ha site in Ardarostig to Dublin-based Ardstone Homes Ltd, with 26 conditions, will see a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached three-bed and four-bed homes, 137 in total, as well as seven mainly four-storey blocks of apartments and duplexes, built on land between Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre and Marymount Hospice, just south of the N40.

The development will also include a café, a creche with 60 childcare spaces, cycle tracks, and pedestrian walkways.

The housing breakdown includes 56 two-storey three-bed terraced homes, 40 two-storey three-bed semi-ds, 14 two-storey four-bed semi-ds, 12 two-storey three-bed detached and 15 three-storey four-bed terraced homes.

Apartments and duplexes include 54 one-bed apartments, 45 two-beds, 20 two-bed duplexes and 20 three-bed duplexes. One five storey apartment block will have a café fronting onto Waterfall Road.

Higher density

The development is of slightly higher density than the range outlined in a local area plan, but the Board said it could be justified, by reason, inter alia, of its potential to increase the delivery of housing as per the Government action plan for homlessness and housing.

The decision by An Bord Pleanála to rubberstamp the project will come as a relief to the developers whose initial application for 240 homes at the greenfield site was refused by the board in 2019. The company subsequently undertook a complete design review, according to the project architect, John Fleming Architects, and were successful this time around.

Traffic volume that the new development would generate was a key concern.

In granting permission, the Board said it was satisfied the proposed development “would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area... would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum... and would be acceptable in terms of traffic and pedestrian safety and convenience”. It would therefore “be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

There is an eight-week window from the Board’s decision date of September 7 for a legal challenge. Currently in the region of 20 strategic housing developments (SHDs) are under judicial review.