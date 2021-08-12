Plan to extend Ardmore’s Cliff House Hotel appealed

A plan to extend one of the country's best-regarded hotels has been appealed.
Arkle had been granted permission by Waterford City & County Council to build a two-storey extension to the Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore.
The plan was to allow for the construction of five new bedrooms at the luxury, five-star hotel.
It involved the demolition of the existing wrap-around deck on the north-east of the hotel.
However, it has now been appealed by a third party, John Brabazon, with An Bord Pleanála set to review the planning decision.
During the initial planning process, Mr Brabazon had made a submission, citing the 'visually vulnerable' coastline in the area, which is protected under the current development plan.
A decision will be issued by the start of December.