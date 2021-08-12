Plan to extend Ardmore’s Cliff House Hotel appealed

The plan was to allow for the construction of five new bedrooms at the luxury, five-star hotel
Plan to extend Ardmore’s Cliff House Hotel appealed

Cliff House Hotel Mother's Day

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Kevin O’Neill

A plan to extend one of the country's best-regarded hotels has been appealed.

Arkle had been granted permission by Waterford City & County Council to build a two-storey extension to the Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore.

The plan was to allow for the construction of five new bedrooms at the luxury, five-star hotel.

It involved the demolition of the existing wrap-around deck on the north-east of the hotel.

However, it has now been appealed by a third party, John Brabazon, with An Bord Pleanála set to review the planning decision.

During the initial planning process, Mr Brabazon had made a submission, citing the 'visually vulnerable' coastline in the area, which is protected under the current development plan.

A decision will be issued by the start of December.

More in this section

Cork's historic Queen's Old Castle set for major redevelopment Cork's historic Queen's Old Castle set for major redevelopment
Plans lodged for revamp of Easons flagship Cork location Plans lodged for revamp of Easons flagship Cork location
Ballincollig housing development is refused planning permission due to traffic concerns Ballincollig housing development is refused planning permission due to traffic concerns
Plan to extend Ardmore’s Cliff House Hotel appealed

Developers remain committed to key Cork office and hotel developments

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices