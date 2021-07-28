Plans lodged for revamp of Easons flagship Cork location

Premises on Patrick's St has been sold to Sports Direct with Easons to relocate later this year
The plans include proposals for a new shopfront including a new entrance, lighting and glazing. File Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 17:19
Kevin O’Neill

Plans have been lodged for the revamp of the Easons building on Cork's busiest shopping street.

Number 113-115 Patrick Street is the subject of a planning application lodged by Heatons Unlimited Company, owned now by Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley and which is set to move into the premises later this year.

The plans, lodged with city planners in recent days, include proposals for a new shopfront on the eastern elevation of the property, including a new entrance, lighting and glazing.

There are no proposed works to the northern elevation of the building, and the upper floors of the eastern side will remain unchanged the application states.

In 2020, Heatons Unlimited Company received conditional planning permission to change the second floor of the Easons building from storage to retail as part of its planned takeover of the iconic premises located close to the northern end of Cork's main thoroughfare.

Easons moved into 113-115 St Patrick Street in 1986, buying the 22,000 sq ft prime property from the ESB, upgrading it in the 1990s and again in 2013.

Last year, Easons said they would continue to retail from the current store on 'Pana' until 2021.

