Ballincollig housing development is refused planning permission due to traffic concerns

A proposed residential development in the centre of Ballincollig has been rejected.

Kway Developments Limited had sought planning for the demolition of an existing house at East Gate, Main Street in Ballincollig.

In its place, the developer wanted to build 16 residential units: eight two-bed detached homes and eight two-bed townhouses.

Access to the site would have been via an upgraded entrance off Main Street.

However, city planners rejected this on the basis that the East Gate junction is already busy and experiences delays.

Planners said the proposed new development would “severely impact” the efficiency of the junction and exacerbate the traffic problems in the area.