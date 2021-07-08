Limerick city cultural centre plan from mosque is appealed by traders

A plan to demolish three unoccupied buildings in Limerick city to allow for the construction of a cultural centre has been appealed.

The O'Connell St based Dawat-E-Islami mosque has received permission from Limerick City & County Council to knock numbers 21, 22 and 23 Wickham Street to allow for the construction of a four-storey cultural centre in its place.

The unoccupied buildings are currently council-owned, with the local authority giving its consent for the change of use for the building, which will become a "community space for both Muslims and non-Muslims, moving away from the traditional forms of Islamic Culture", according to the application.

However, an appeal from the Wickham Street Traders has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

They claim the proposed new building is "overbearing" and out of character with the area, that it is "not cognisant" of the historic context, character or relevance of the streetscape, that there is no parking, and that the development would result in additional traffic, potentially causing a hazard.

An Bord Pleanála will now review the original planning decision and issue a decision by October 26.

CORK

Over 60 parking spaces are to be removed from Cork Airport's car park in a minor redevelopment at the facility.

DAA plc, the company which manages the airport, has applied to Cork City Council for permission to remove 63 spaces at the express red long-term car park at the airport.

That is to provide space to build a new 10kV single-storey substation with a lean-to incorporating a diesel tank bund, a generator, new fencing, gates, pedestrian crossings, and traffic calming measures.

In the application, it is noted that the need for the development is due to the installation of "additional equipment on the airfield" now and in the future, which requires additional capacity.

And, due to the Covid-19 impact on international travel, the numbers using the long-term car park are down significantly and it is, therefore, "considered reasonable" to convert a portion of this land for a new use.

WEST CORK

It could be time to raise a glass in West Cork - if new plans for a whiskey distillery are approved.

West Cork Distillers Ltd has submitted plans to Cork County Council to construct eight twin bay warehouses for the maturation of whiskey at Tullig, Connagh in Leap.

Each warehouse will have a ground floor area of circa 1530 sq m, with the development incorporating a total floor area of 24,480 sq m and a height of some 11.45m.

In addition to the warehouses, all of which will be single storey developments, the development will include service buildings, security fences, a fire-fighting and sprinkler tank and internal roads, and will involve the demolition of existing uninhabitable farmhouses and outbuildings.

The proposal is in pre-validation with Cork County Council with a final decision on the application due by late August.

EAST CORK

A planned new development of more than 30 dwellings in Ladysbridge, Co Cork has been delayed.

An appeal has been lodged against the plans from Chriselle Holdings Ltd, which had been granted permission by Cork County Council for the scheme.

A total of 32 units, as well as storm water and traffic facilities, were approved under the original plans, earmarked for a site at Rathcallan, Ladysbridge, some 12km from Midleton, and located close to the likes of Ballymaloe, Mogeely and Castlemartyr.

The appeal, lodged with An Bord Pleanála indecent weeks, is accredited to John Cooney & Others, who lodged a submission during the planning process claiming no consultation had been undertaken between the developer and the residents of Rathcallan Wood, located near the site.

It was also noted in the local area plan that the site should not have more than 20 houses and that there is a need for upgraded traffic, school and medical facilities in the area if a population increase is imminent.

An Bord Pleanála will make its decision known by the end of October.

NORTH CORK

A proposed three storey apartment block in Charleville has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

John McCormack had been granted permission for the development by Cork County Council.

It envisioned a three storey block of nine two-bed apartments, each with their own private balcony or terrace.

The new homes would have been built at the Orchard, Rathgoggan Middle in Charleville, but an appeal has now been lodged by Brendan and Mary McKiernan and others, according to An Bord Pleanála.

The third party appeal will result in the permission being reviewed with a new decision to be issued by the end of October.

More than 20 submissions were made during the planning process, including questions about height, overshadowing, an absence of parking, and a concern about the presence of Japanese Knotweed in the area.

LIMERICK

Plans for 89 residential units at Castletroy in Limerick have been unveiled.

Osprey Construction Ltd is hoping to develop a residential scheme at Newtown, Castletroy, The plans, lodged with Limerick City & County Council, propose the development of nine detached, 36 semi-detached, 20 terraced, and 24 duplex units, as well as the demolition of farm buildings.

Parking is also proposed along the Casteltroy College Road.

A decision will be issued by late August.