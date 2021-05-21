Major new planning application proposes 200 homes for Mahon

Major new planning application proposes 200 homes for Mahon

The site proposed for a significant residential development in Mahon. Picture: Clyde Real Estate.

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 00:44
Alan Healy

A planning application has been lodged for more than 200 homes in a new apartment development in the Cork suburb of Mahon.

Clyde Real Estate Cork, headed by former Presidential candidate Sean Gallagher and investor Colm Piercy propose the construction of 204 apartments across three blocks ranging in height from five to seven storeys adjacent to Telus International facility (formerly Voxpro) on the Loughmahon Road.

The development will include creche, 54 parking spaces, 460 bicycle parking spaces and communal amenity rooms.

The planning documents state that the site is zoned for Business and technology purposes and would require a material contravention of the City Development Plan, something planners in City Hall said they will consider. 

Loughmahon has seen extensive redevelopment in the past two decades including the Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Mahon Retail Cork,  City Gate and the current upgrades to the adjacent Blackrock to Passage West Greenway.

A decision on the planning application is expected in early July.

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Lidl to relocate within Ballincollig retail park
Plans for more than 400 homes in two Cork suburbs lodged Plans for more than 400 homes in two Cork suburbs lodged
Plans lodged for the redevelopment of Cork's Bishopstown Shopping Centre Plans lodged for the redevelopment of Cork's Bishopstown Shopping Centre
Major new planning application proposes 200 homes for Mahon

Plans for 194-bed hotel on Cork's Camden Quay are delayed

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices