Plans for 194-bed hotel on Cork's Camden Quay are delayed

Plans for a new 194-bed hotel in Cork city have been delayed.

The proposal was lodged with Cork City Council by Carra Shore Hotel (Camden Place) Limited for the former McKenzies Circuit Courthouse site on the bank of the River Lee.

Located directly opposite Cork Opera House on Camden Place and Pine Street, the development proposal includes the redevelopment, renovation and conservation of the building to allow for the development of a city centre hotel.

This would include 194 bedrooms, 41 of which would be long-stay suites, and the construction of a rear annex, ranging in height from two to six storeys.

A rooftop restaurant, gym and groundfloor restaurant/café are also included in the plan.

However, city planners have requested further information on the development.

While planners say the principle of locating a hotel on the site is acceptable, they consider the layout of bedrooms to be "problematic" and "uncomfortable".

Questions are also raised about the use of some rooms as "long-stay suites", such as the duration of the stays, and there are further questions about the environmental impact of the plan, and aspects such as parking and drainage.

The developer has up to six months to respond to this request.