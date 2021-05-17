Lidl to relocate its Ballincollig supermarket

Supermarket giant Lidl has lodged plans to relocate its outlet in the Cork suburb of Ballincollig.
The company is seeking planning permission to move the supermarket from its current location at Unit 4 in the West City Retail Park in Innishmore to Units 1 and 2 within the same development.
The relocation will involve the amalgamation of the co-op store/retail warehouse at Unit 1 with the showroom at Unit 2 with permission required to change its use to a licensed discount foodstore.
The same planning application from Lidl Ireland GmbH also seeks permission to subdivide the current supermarket into two separate retail warehouse units and change their use from foodstore use to retail warehouse for the sale of bulky household goods.
It is also planned to change of use of Unit 3 in the retail park from showroom to pharmacy with a dispensary to include the sale of medical and pharmaceutical products, therapeutic appliances and equipment.
A new single-storey café/coffee shop building will also be constructed with internal and associated outdoor seating. The entrance to the retail park from Mecherstadt Road to the south will be repositioned and upgraded along with changes to the car park layout.
A decision on the planning application is expected in early July.