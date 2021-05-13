Plans for more than 400 homes in two Cork suburbs lodged

Plans for more than 400 new homes in two Cork suburbs have been lodged under the strategic housing development scheme with An Bord Pleanála.

Dublin-based housing development firm Ardstone has lodged fresh plans to build 276 homes on the Waterfall Road outside Bishopstown, made up of 137 houses, 139 apartments and a creche.

A separate application from Cork developers Ruden Homes is for a 164-unit development at Courtstown, Little Island, made up of 147 houses and 17 apartments.

The development near Bishopstown is the second housing proposal for the site at Ardarostig, located just south of the N40. Ardstone was refused planning permission in 2019 for a 240-home development on the site by An Bord Pleanála.

Concerns about volume of traffic

Planners had raised a number of issues with the Bishopstown project including concerns about the volume of traffic that would be generated and concerns regarding some of the planned duplex units, saying ground floor units in some parts of the estate would have limited daylight/sunlight.

The site at Ardarostig, Bishopstown, located just south of the N40

According to planning documents lodged with the new application, Ardstone said it had addressed the concerns raised previously by the board and will provide a new cycleway and footpath from the estate linking up with the exiting cycle path close to the Bandon Road Roundabout.

A revised design for the new homes as they face the Waterfall Road has also been proposed while Ardrstone said the entire scheme had been redesigned to improve the levels of daylight the homes would experience.

Little Island

The separate planning application for the development in Little Island is still in the pre-consultation phase. The applicant Ruden Homes was also refused planning permission in 2019 for a housing development in the same area.

On that occasion, planners for both Cork County Council and An Bord Pleanála rejected its proposal for a 75-home development, saying it was too low-density.

A planning inspector for An Bord Pleanála said: “This is an excessively low density of development on serviceable land, in a ‘main town’ that is a ‘Strategic Employment Area’, that has no known infrastructure constraints, and that is served well by road and rail. This density of development should not be facilitated as it is well below minimum densities set out in national guidance."

The new application proposes to more than double the amount of homes for the site.