Plans lodged for the redevelopment of Cork's Bishopstown Shopping Centre

The Dunnes Stores supermarket in Bishopstown was first built in the 1970s. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 08:48
Alan Healy

Dunnes Stores has lodged plans for the redevelopment of the Bishopstown Shopping Centre on Cork's Curraheen Road. 

The supermarket giant wants to demolish the existing supermarket and adjoining retail units and to build a new supermarket of 2,723 square metres in size including a café with outdoor seating. 

The application lodged by Better Value Unlimited Company states that the redevelopment will result in a significant improvement to the appearance of the shopping centre.

It also states that the overall staff numbers at the centre will likely increase once the development is complete from 37 to 57. The shopping centre was originally developed in the 1970s anchored by Dunnes Stores.

A decision on the planning application from Cork City Council is expected by the end of June.

Almost 3,000 student beds in the works for Cork city

